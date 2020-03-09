Amalgama
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
A fully autonomous trading expert works on the principle of calculating counter divergences of averaged price values simultaneously on two timeframes. An additional filter for opening trading positions is the Bollinger Bands indicator.
Each position has a stop loss and take profit.
Used trailing stop.
For the full and stable operation of this trading expert, you must have a stable VPS.
Recommended trading tools - 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.
Settings:
- Comment to orders - Comment to orders;
- MaxRisk - Maximum risk for the calculation of the trading lot;
- Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - Maximum lot limit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Trailing start - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing step - step trailing stop;
- TRUE - trend, FALSE - back - If TRUE - according to the trend according to the Bands indicator, FALSE - against the trend;
- Bands period - Bands indicator period;
- Bands deviation - Bands indicator deviation;
- Slip - Slip;
- Max spread - the maximum spread;
- Max market orders - The maximum number of simultaneously open orders;
- Magic number - Magic number to distinguish your orders.