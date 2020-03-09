A fully autonomous trading expert works on the principle of calculating counter divergences of averaged price values ​​simultaneously on two timeframes. An additional filter for opening trading positions is the Bollinger Bands indicator.





Each position has a stop loss and take profit.





Used trailing stop.





For the full and stable operation of this trading expert, you must have a stable VPS.





Recommended trading tools - 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.

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