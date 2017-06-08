Life Expert

Background

  • It only needs a small initial deposit.
  • Suitable for multi-currency trading.

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440


Operation Principle

  • The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator.
  • The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick.
  • Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair.
  • If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative profit exceeds the value of the Profit parameter, the EA closes those orders.


Recommendations

  • For the most balanced profit and drawdown, use the EA on multiple pairs simultaneously. To do this, drag the EA to the window of the desired instrument and change the magic number.
  • It is recommended to start trading with Martingale set to 1. In this case, all orders will be opened with the volume specified in the Lot parameter.
  • If the drawdown is greater than 40% of total deposit, it is recommended to set the Martingale parameter to 1.3. In this case, the volume of each subsequent order will be 1.3 greater than that of the previous.


Settings

  • Profit - the total profit value of orders with the same magic number for the given currency pair and the order with the greatest negative profit. When reached, these orders are closed.
  • Step - the minimum distance between orders with the same magic numbers on the give currency pair.
  • Chance - adjust the frequency for opening trades.
  • Lot - order volume.
  • Martingale - lot multiplier.


Recommended settings values

  • Profit = 10.
  • Step = 0.002 for pairs with 4 or 5 decimal places; Step = 0.2 for pairs with 2 or 3 decimal places.
  • Chance = 0.002 for pairs with 4 or 5 decimal places; Chance = 0.2 for pairs with 2 or 3 decimal places.
  • Lot = 0.1.
  • Martingale = 1.

Settings values do not depend on the number of quotes' decimal places. Example: Step = 0.001 is equal to 10 points at four-digit quotes or 100 points at five-digit ones.

Best regards, Dmitriy.

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Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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Marc Despalins
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Marc Despalins 2017.11.28 20:24 
 

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