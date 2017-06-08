Life Expert
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Background
- It only needs a small initial deposit.
- Suitable for multi-currency trading.
Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440
Operation Principle
- The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator.
- The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick.
- Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair.
- If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative profit exceeds the value of the Profit parameter, the EA closes those orders.
Recommendations
- For the most balanced profit and drawdown, use the EA on multiple pairs simultaneously. To do this, drag the EA to the window of the desired instrument and change the magic number.
- It is recommended to start trading with Martingale set to 1. In this case, all orders will be opened with the volume specified in the Lot parameter.
- If the drawdown is greater than 40% of total deposit, it is recommended to set the Martingale parameter to 1.3. In this case, the volume of each subsequent order will be 1.3 greater than that of the previous.
Settings
- Profit - the total profit value of orders with the same magic number for the given currency pair and the order with the greatest negative profit. When reached, these orders are closed.
- Step - the minimum distance between orders with the same magic numbers on the give currency pair.
- Chance - adjust the frequency for opening trades.
- Lot - order volume.
- Martingale - lot multiplier.
Recommended settings values
- Profit = 10.
- Step = 0.002 for pairs with 4 or 5 decimal places; Step = 0.2 for pairs with 2 or 3 decimal places.
- Chance = 0.002 for pairs with 4 or 5 decimal places; Chance = 0.2 for pairs with 2 or 3 decimal places.
- Lot = 0.1.
- Martingale = 1.
Settings values do not depend on the number of quotes' decimal places. Example: Step = 0.001 is equal to 10 points at four-digit quotes or 100 points at five-digit ones.
Best regards, Dmitriy.
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