Two Kids

Two Kids - high frequency EA-scalper.

Two Kid-  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening.

Two Kids -universal and simple.

Two Kids - trades accurately and swiftly.

Two Kids - independent on TF.

Two Kids - worsk on all currency pairs.

Two Kids - uses no martingale and no grid

Two Kids -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.


Two Kids EA Parameters:

Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit

on time : time to start trading

off time : time to end trading

Max Spread:  maximum value of spread at which enter signal is ignored

Main: parameter of the main indicator (from 5.0 to 0.0)

Aid:  parameter of the additional indicator (from 5.0 to 0.0)

Distance: pending order distance

sl/tral: stop-loss/trailing-stop

Use Money Management : use Money Management (with " off " - using Start lot , with " on " - the volume is calculated automatically)

Start lot: initial lot

Free balance : the amount of free balance for the calculation of the lot

Magic : individual magic of the order

Main recommendations:

  1. Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
  2. Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending orders.
  3. Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable.
  4. Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
  5. Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".



Recommended products
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
Currency PICSOU
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
CURRENCY PICSOU - Auto-Adaptive MA EA for EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD Introducing CURRENCY PICSOU , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to trade major currency pairs including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, and AUDUSD . This EA combines a sophisticated moving average strategy with a dynamic auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, ensuring optimal risk management and trade performance. Key Features: Auto-Adaptive Stop Loss: The EA adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
Experts
Introducing Follow GOLD EA , the innovative MQL4 expert advisor transforming trading with the prestigious XAUUSD pair. Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 5 years of trading experience. Follow GOLD EA utilizes a unique strategy where it follows the pair's trend, calculating the lot size based on a chosen risk percentage. This means that every time the EA executes a trade, the lot size is recalculated to contain the risk to protect the balance and achieve significant profits by
HSS Pro Price Action EA rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
HSS PRO PRICE ACTION EA   - is a great intraday trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 8 Set_files available for 8 corresponding pairs! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action patterns - Hammer and Shooting Star which are combined with trend and scalping techniques! EA is working on H1 timeframe during EU and US sessions. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file NZ
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
EA Waddah gold d1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
EA Waddah GOLD D1 is a powerful, fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) on the daily timeframe (D1). It combines four independent, time-tested strategies, providing stable capital growth with low risk. When you purchase this EA you will receive ANY of our other EAs for free! Results and KPIs (Backtest 2006-2025) The Expert Advisor was backtested on historical XAUUSD data for 19 years (from 2006 to November 2025) using real ticks. The results presented below sho
Neon Trade EA MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — a cutting-edge trading solution that opens the door to your financial freedom and the highest level of trading I aimed to create a unique trading solution capable of meeting the needs of any trader, regardless of their goals or tasks. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for rapidly growing small accounts within 1–2 months and for long-term, multi-year invest
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
Experts
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
FU Pulsar
Alla Bosa
Experts
Advisor FU PULSAR  - is a scalper with high accuracy of market entries. The EA is able to work with medium spreads (for testing we used a spread of 20 points on GBPUSD), it is not critical to slippage, and it is also not demanding on trading conditions. It uses Stop Loss as protection for orders, and uses virtual trailing stop as a percentage of the balance as order support. It does not open orders often but as accurately as possible. FU PULSAR does not use indicators. The algorithm contains a
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Gold Scalper Intraday
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Intraday scalper for gold , which works on the breakout system of resistance lines. The robot calculates price support and resistance points using mathematical models, after which it determines the trend and its strength. When the data is collected, the robot places two pending orders in different directions. After triggering one of the orders, the robot automatically deletes the remaining pending order. The robot accompanies the current order, which is open, with the help of a TrailingStop, co
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Grid Halo 2
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Grid Halo 2  - the adviser uses one indicator, and the neural network to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real work because it gives the opportunity to
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Gold Mining EA
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.87 (15)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Flash sale 24 hours - Only $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
More from author
Gold Rain
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Experts
Gold Rain Expert Advisor Gold Rain is  a completely automated instrument for all-day trading.   Trading instruments: all, recomended - XAUUSD, EURUSD, GER_30(Germany 30 Cash index) Timeframe: any, recomended M30, H1 Time of trade: 24/5 (recomended to limit trade hours at night when spread is high) Strategy: scalping at braking of strong price levels, braking levels are determined by built in indicator, use no martingale, no grid, no everaging Description of settings: trading hours - time of trad
Scissors
Natalya Sopina
5 (1)
Experts
SCISSORS  — is an automated trading scalping system. The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks. Trading strategy  —trend scalping without use of grid, martingale, averaging, using stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.  The number of trades per mo
Smart Grid FX
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading. EA uses principle of Martingale. EA work algorithm: At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction. Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit. The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing,
Fit Scalper
Natalya Sopina
Experts
FIT SCALPER  - is fully   automated multifunctional trading robot – scalper, can be used with any currency pairs and any TF.   The EA gets signals for enter from two force indicators, uses aid orders to strengthen position, martingale, averaging, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, avails special function of overlapping of unprofitable orders by profitable ones.   Main capacities   1.     1 .     . EA normal function In this mode aid order function and   overlapping of unprofitable orders fun
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Experts
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Pocket Hercules
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Pocket Hercules  - is an automated trading scalping system. The EA is a trend scalper. The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is available. The EA does not use martingale and grid of orders. Trade instruments : all, recommend
Nephew
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Nephew - автоматическая торговая система - скальпер. Советник является трендовым ночным скальпером. Вход в сделку происходит при откатах от основного тренда.  Трендовым и одновременно канальным является индикатор «ленты Боллинджера» (Bollinger Bands). Ордера открываются при пробое границ канала на определённое заданное количество пунктов.  Закрытие ордеров может происходить по тейк-профиту, трейлинг-стопу, стоп-лоссу, а также по истечении заданного времени. Возможно задавать ограничения по време
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review