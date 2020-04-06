Two Kids - high frequency EA-scalper.

Two Kids - uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening.

Two Kids -universal and simple.

Two Kids - trades accurately and swiftly.

Two Kids - independent on TF.

Two Kids - worsk on all currency pairs.

Two Kids - uses no martingale and no grid

Two Kids -needs 20 units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.





Two Kids EA Parameters:

Trading hours HH . ММ (server time) : trade time limit

on time : time to start trading

off time : time to end trading

Max Spread: maximum value of spread at which enter signal is ignored

Main: parameter of the main indicator (from 5.0 to 0.0)

Aid: parameter of the additional indicator (from 5.0 to 0.0)

Distance: pending order distance

sl/tral: stop-loss/trailing-stop

Use Money Management : use Money Management (with " off " - using Start lot , with " on " - the volume is calculated automatically)

Start lot: initial lot

Free balance : the amount of free balance for the calculation of the lot

Magic : individual magic of the order

Main recommendations:

Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server. Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending orders. Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable. Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker. Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".







