PointerX
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.8
- Updated: 11 June 2020
- Activations: 10
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently.
With PointerX you can create your own strategies. Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news.
The expert ticks on M1 period and is completely automatical, but you can also trade manually together with. It was tested on symbols:
Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment. If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.
VLabs
With PointerX you can create your own strategies. Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news.
PointerX includes
- 2 Indicator Sets
- All Indicator controls
- Adjustable Oscillator
- Take Profit controls
- Stop Loss controls
- Trades controls
- Margin controls
- Timer controls
and some other useful operations.The Expert Panel is provided for visually displaying your settings. To view the settings of indicators, just hover the field of desired indicator on panel with a mouse.
The expert ticks on M1 period and is completely automatical, but you can also trade manually together with. It was tested on symbols:
- All Forex Major
- All Forex Crosses (2,3,4,5)
- All Metals
You can run it for all based timeframes, is fast and has a good error control.
Recommendations
- Optimize the EA at least every two months for a period of 3 years and, if necessary, change the criteria
- Leverage 1:500
- Please try to use minimal filtering
Input Parameters
- Buy_positions - START/STOP buy operations
- Sell_positions - START/STOP sell operations
Indicators Sets
- SET_1 - 10x selected indicators (interrelationship "and")
- OR/AND - relationship between sets
- SET_2 - 10x selected indicators (interrelationship "and")
Indicator Input Parameters
- Pulser - 4x different combination inputs (*LB=0)
- MAi - 5x different combination inputs (*LB=1)
- MAtsi - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1)
- TCD - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1)
- Ti - 5x different combination inputs (*LB=0)
- Pi - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=0)
*LB=fixed LastBar (for details, please see our indicators description on market)
OSCILLATOR
- TimeFrame - all based timeframes
- Period - selected TimeFrame period in bars
- Coeff - coefficient (xOscAVG) - 1xOscAVG on M1~1xSpread in Points (here you can change the oscillator spread)
- SPM - switch "strong price movements" function ON/OFF
- SPM_factor - function factor (xOscAVG)
- LastWave - switch "LastWave" function ON/OFF
- ShowLines - switch Oscillator Lines ON/OFF
(Please note, that these settings affect most of calculations)
Take Profit
- Auto_TP - switch "auto_take_profit" calculation ON/OFF
- High_TP - if Auto_TP=ON, place take profit high
- TP_band (xOscAVG) - take profit band fixed distance (if Auto_TP=ON + this distance)
Stop Loss
- Use_SL - switch ON/OFF "stop loss"
- Auto_SL - switch "auto_stop_loss" calculation ON/OFF
- High_SL - if Auto_SL=ON, place stop loss high
- SL_band (xOscAVG) - stop loss band fixed distance (if Auto_SL=ON + this distance)
- MDF - auto modifying "stop loss" function (like trailing stop)
- MDF_sense - function sensitivity
Trades
- FIFO rules - compatible with NFA Compliance Rule 2-43b or "FIFO rule"
- PendingOrders - select p_none/p_stops/p_limits
- PendingDistance - PendingDistance (xSL_pips)
- PendingClose - PendingClose (xSL_pips)
- MaxTrades - max active trades allowed (pending and manual orders are excluded)
- SequenceTrading - switch ON/OFF starting orders algorithm
- StartSequence - next order start sequence in H1 bars
- MaxDevPips - max deviation in trade operations
- FIX_lot - fix lot size (0.0=AUTO_lot)
- Equity_risk% - if use AUTO_lot, equity you want to risk in %
Margin
- MarginFree - switch "MarginFree" function ON/OFF (closing less profitable orders {descending}, if below parameters reached - pending and manual orders are excluded)
- StopOut% (+base MarginCallLevel) - closing orders before MarginCallLevel in +%
- Max_EQ_dev% (AccBal) - max equity deviation in % of Account Balance
Timer
- Timer - switch "timer" function ON/OFF (auto close expired orders - manual orders are excluded)
- MaxOpenDays - max days before expired
- PanelTextColor - sets desired panel text color
- PanelBackColor - sets desired panel background color
Additional InformationPlease NOTE, that build-in indicators you cannot run visually. You can fine tune the EA settings in tester with our indicators.
Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment. If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.
VLabs