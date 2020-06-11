PointerX includes

2 Indicator Sets

All Indicator controls

Adjustable Oscillator

Take Profit controls

Stop Loss controls

Trades controls

Margin controls

Timer controls

is based on itsand(Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently.Withyou can create. Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news.

and some other useful operations.

All Forex Major

All Forex Crosses (2,3,4,5)

All Metals

Theis provided for visually displaying your settings. To view the settings of indicators, just hover the field of desired indicator on panel with a mouse.The expert ticks on M1 period and is completely automatical, but you can also trade manually together with. It was tested on symbols:

You can run it for all based timeframes, is fast and has a good error control.

Recommendations

Optimize the EA at least every two months for a period of 3 years and, if necessary, change the criteria

Leverage 1:500

Please try to use minimal filtering

Input Parameters

Buy_positions - START/STOP buy operations

- START/STOP buy operations Sell_positions - START/STOP sell operations

Indicators Sets

SET_1 - 10x selected indicators (interrelationship "and")

- 10x selected indicators (interrelationship "and") OR/AND - relationship between sets

- relationship between sets SET_2 - 10x selected indicators (interrelationship "and")

Indicator Input Parameters

Pulser - 4x different combination inputs (*LB=0)

- 4x different combination inputs (*LB=0) MAi - 5x different combination inputs (*LB=1)

- 5x different combination inputs (*LB=1) MAtsi - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1)

- 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1) TCD - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1)

- 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1) Ti - 5x different combination inputs (*LB=0)

- 5x different combination inputs (*LB=0) Pi - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=0)

*LB=fixed LastBar (for details, please see our indicators description on market)

OSCILLATOR

TimeFrame - all based timeframes

- all based timeframes Period - selected TimeFrame period in bars

- selected TimeFrame period in bars Coeff - coefficient (xOscAVG) - 1xOscAVG on M1~1xSpread in Points (here you can change the oscillator spread)

- coefficient (xOscAVG) - 1xOscAVG on M1~1xSpread in Points (here you can change the oscillator spread) SPM - switch "strong price movements" function ON/OFF

- switch "strong price movements" function ON/OFF SPM_factor - function factor (xOscAVG)

- function factor (xOscAVG) LastWave - switch "LastWave" function ON/OFF

- switch "LastWave" function ON/OFF ShowLines - switch Oscillator Lines ON/OFF

(Please note, that these settings affect most of calculations)

Take Profit

Auto_TP - switch "auto_take_profit" calculation ON/OFF

- switch "auto_take_profit" calculation ON/OFF High_TP - if Auto_TP=ON, place take profit high

- if Auto_TP=ON, place take profit high TP_band (xOscAVG) - take profit band fixed distance (if Auto_TP=ON + this distance)

Stop Loss

Use_SL - switch ON/OFF "stop loss"

- switch ON/OFF "stop loss" Auto_SL - switch "auto_stop_loss" calculation ON/OFF

- switch "auto_stop_loss" calculation ON/OFF High_SL - if Auto_SL=ON, place stop loss high

- if Auto_SL=ON, place stop loss high SL_band (xOscAVG) - stop loss band fixed distance (if Auto_SL=ON + this distance)

(xOscAVG) - stop loss band fixed distance (if Auto_SL=ON + this distance) MDF - auto modifying "stop loss" function (like trailing stop)

- auto modifying "stop loss" function (like trailing stop) MDF_sense - function sensitivity

Trades

FIFO rules - compatible with NFA Compliance Rule 2-43b or "FIFO rule"

- compatible with NFA Compliance Rule 2-43b or "FIFO rule" PendingOrders - select p_none / p_stops / p_limits

- select / / PendingDistance - PendingDistance (xSL_pips)

- PendingDistance (xSL_pips) PendingClose - PendingClose (xSL_pips)



- PendingClose (xSL_pips) MaxTrades - max active trades allowed (pending and manual orders are excluded)

- max active trades allowed (pending and manual orders are excluded) SequenceTrading - switch ON/OFF starting orders algorithm

- switch ON/OFF starting orders algorithm StartSequence - next order start sequence in H1 bars

- next order start sequence in H1 bars MaxDevPips - max deviation in trade operations

- max deviation in trade operations FIX_lot - fix lot size (0.0= AUTO_lot )

- fix lot size (0.0= ) Equity_risk% - if use AUTO_lot, equity you want to risk in %

Margin

MarginFree - switch "MarginFree" function ON/OFF (closing less profitable orders {descending}, if below parameters reached - pending and manual orders are excluded)

- switch "MarginFree" function ON/OFF (closing less profitable orders {descending}, if below parameters reached - pending and manual orders are excluded) StopOut% (+base MarginCallLevel) - closing orders before MarginCallLevel in +%

(+base MarginCallLevel) - closing orders before MarginCallLevel in +% Max_EQ_dev% (AccBal) - max equity deviation in % of Account Balance

Timer

Timer - switch "timer" function ON/OFF (auto close expired orders - manual orders are excluded)

- switch "timer" function ON/OFF (auto close expired orders - manual orders are excluded) MaxOpenDays - max days before expired

PanelTextColor - sets desired panel text color

- sets desired panel text color PanelBackColor - sets desired panel background color

Additional Information

Please NOTE, that build-in indicators you cannot run visually. You can fine tune the EA settings in tester withAre you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment. If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.VLabs