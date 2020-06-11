PointerX

PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently.
With PointerX you can create your own strategies. Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news.

PointerX includes

  • 2 Indicator Sets
  • All Indicator controls
  • Adjustable Oscillator
  • Take Profit controls
  • Stop Loss controls
  • Trades controls
  • Margin controls
  • Timer controls

and some other useful operations.

The Expert Panel is provided for visually displaying your settings. To view the settings of indicators, just hover the field of desired indicator on panel with a mouse.
The expert ticks on M1 period and is completely automatical, but you can also trade manually together with. It was tested on symbols:
  • All Forex Major
  • All Forex Crosses (2,3,4,5)
  • All Metals

You can run it for all based timeframes, is fast and has a good error control.

Recommendations

  • Optimize the EA at least every two months for a period of 3 years and, if necessary, change the criteria
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Please try to use minimal filtering

Input Parameters

  • Buy_positions - START/STOP buy operations
  • Sell_positions - START/STOP sell operations

Indicators Sets

  • SET_1 - 10x selected indicators (interrelationship "and")
  • OR/AND - relationship between sets
  • SET_2 - 10x selected indicators (interrelationship "and")

Indicator Input Parameters

  • Pulser - 4x different combination inputs (*LB=0)
  • MAi - 5x different combination inputs (*LB=1)
  • MAtsi - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1)
  • TCD - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=1)
  • Ti - 5x different combination inputs (*LB=0)
  • Pi - 3x different combination inputs (*LB=0)

*LB=fixed LastBar (for details, please see our indicators description on market)

OSCILLATOR

  • TimeFrame - all based timeframes
  • Period - selected TimeFrame period in bars
  • Coeff - coefficient (xOscAVG) - 1xOscAVG on M1~1xSpread in Points (here you can change the oscillator spread)
  • SPM - switch "strong price movements" function ON/OFF
  • SPM_factor - function factor (xOscAVG)
  • LastWave - switch "LastWave" function ON/OFF
  • ShowLines - switch Oscillator Lines ON/OFF

(Please note, that these settings affect most of calculations)

Take Profit

  • Auto_TP - switch "auto_take_profit" calculation ON/OFF
  • High_TP - if Auto_TP=ON, place take profit high
  • TP_band (xOscAVG) - take profit band fixed distance (if Auto_TP=ON + this distance)

Stop Loss

  • Use_SL - switch ON/OFF "stop loss"
  • Auto_SL - switch "auto_stop_loss" calculation ON/OFF
  • High_SL - if Auto_SL=ON, place stop loss high
  • SL_band (xOscAVG) - stop loss band fixed distance (if Auto_SL=ON + this distance)
  • MDF - auto modifying "stop loss" function (like trailing stop)
  • MDF_sense - function sensitivity

Trades

  • FIFO rules - compatible with NFA Compliance Rule 2-43b or "FIFO rule"
  • PendingOrders - select p_none/p_stops/p_limits
  • PendingDistance - PendingDistance (xSL_pips)
  • PendingClose - PendingClose (xSL_pips)
  • MaxTrades - max active trades allowed (pending and manual orders are excluded)
  • SequenceTrading - switch ON/OFF starting orders algorithm
  • StartSequence - next order start sequence in H1 bars
  • MaxDevPips - max deviation in trade operations
  • FIX_lot - fix lot size (0.0=AUTO_lot)
  • Equity_risk% - if use AUTO_lot, equity you want to risk in %

Margin

  • MarginFree - switch "MarginFree" function ON/OFF (closing less profitable orders {descending}, if below parameters reached - pending and manual orders are excluded)
  • StopOut% (+base MarginCallLevel) - closing orders before MarginCallLevel in +%
  • Max_EQ_dev% (AccBal) - max equity deviation in % of Account Balance

Timer

  • Timer - switch "timer" function ON/OFF (auto close expired orders - manual orders are excluded)
  • MaxOpenDays - max days before expired
  • PanelTextColor - sets desired panel text color
  • PanelBackColor - sets desired panel background color

Additional Information

Please NOTE, that build-in indicators you cannot run visually. You can fine tune the EA settings in tester with our indicators.
Are you satisfied with our work? Share your experiences and leave a comment. If you need help using our trading tools or you have an issue or question, please contact me.
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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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