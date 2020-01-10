Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot

The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies.
The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss.

The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings.

The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes.

Recommended trading tools for default settings (15M): EURUSD, EURJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY.


Settings:

  • Trade inclusion - inclusion of trade;
  • Max percentage drawdown - Maximum drawdown when new orders do not open;
  • Risk for lot - Percentage of risk for calculating a trading lot;
  • Min lot (if MaxRisk = 0, lot will be) - Minimum lot and initial lot, if Risk for lot = 0;
  • Max lot - You can limit the maximum lot;
  • Take profit - Take Profit;
  • Step - Step between orders;
  • Lot Exponent - Lot Multiplication Factor;
  • Max orders in one strategy - the maximum number of orders in one strategy;
  • Maximum one way orders - the maximum number of orders in one direction of the strategy in one strategy;
  • Increase step and Lot after orders - The number of orders, after which the step between orders and the lot increases;
  • Step Increase Multiplier - Step Increase Multiplier between orders;
  • Lot Increase Multiplier - Second lot multiplier;
  • Display information on the left - Show information (left);
  • Profit / Balance / Drawdown - Show Profit / Balance / Drawdown;
  • Show logo - Show logo;
  • TimeFrame 1 strategy - Timeframe for the first strategy;
  • TimeFrame 2 strategy - Timeframe for the second strategy;
  • TimeFrame 3 strategy - Timeframe for the third strategy;
  • Trend Direction Timeframe - Timeframe for determining the general trend;
  • Closing all orders on a pair - Activate "emergency" closure;
  • Number of orders to enable closing - The number of orders after which an “emergency” closing may occur;
  • Percentage of profit to close  - Achieving a profit of %, at which all orders on the trading instrument will be closed;
  • Continue trading - Continuation of trading with the First Strategy;
  • The maximum number of orders - Max. the number of orders of the First Strategy;
  • Magic number - Magic number of the First strategy;
  • Comment of orders - Commentary on the orders of the First Strategy;
  • Continue trading - Continuation of trading with the Second Strategy;
  • The maximum number of orders - Max. the number of orders of the Second Strategy;
  • Magic number - The magic number of the Second Strategy;
  • Comment of orders - Comment on orders of the Second Strategy;
  • Continue trading - Continuation of trading with the Third Strategy;
  • The maximum number of orders - Max. the number of orders of the Third Strategy;
  • Magic number - The magic number of the Third Strategy;
  • Comment of orders - Commentary on the orders of the Third Strategy.
Reviews 1
Daniel Chait
207
Daniel Chait 2023.07.30 13:54 
 

Great Bot and nice service.

