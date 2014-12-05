Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading

The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01.

Key Features and Benefits

High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with virtual and real stop-losses. Virtual stop levels (take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing-stop) are stored in the advisor's memory and are invisible to the broker.

: Utilizes two trading options: with virtual and real stop-losses. Virtual stop levels (take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing-stop) are stored in the advisor's memory and are invisible to the broker. Historical Testing : The expert system is tested across all timeframes and currency pairs with a single setting. Tests are conducted on real broker accounts.

: The expert system is tested across all timeframes and currency pairs with a single setting. Tests are conducted on real broker accounts. Commissions and Spreads : If commissions are present on the account, they must be recalculated into spread equivalent and filled in the Commission field. Minimizing commissions and spreads enhances trading efficiency.

: If commissions are present on the account, they must be recalculated into spread equivalent and filled in the Commission field. Minimizing commissions and spreads enhances trading efficiency. Latency and Settings: Consider broker and internet channel delays when setting stop-losses, take-profits, and trailing-stops to ensure timely server processing. During testing, the spread can be adjusted, and all ticks can be used.

High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Basics

High-frequency trading (HFT) is a form of algorithmic trading that uses advanced technology to execute trades in fractions of a second. The Fortune advisor implements HFT strategies, requiring a high-speed computer and internet connection. Successful use of the product is not possible under low-speed conditions.

Settings and Parameters

Magic : A unique magic number.

: A unique magic number. VirtualOrders : Enables working with virtual orders controlled by the expert.

: Enables working with virtual orders controlled by the expert. VirtualStops : Controls stop-losses and take-profits at the expert level, invisible to the broker.

: Controls stop-losses and take-profits at the expert level, invisible to the broker. MaxSpread : The maximum allowable spread for opening a position.

: The maximum allowable spread for opening a position. TakeProfit : Take-profit in pips.

: Take-profit in pips. StopLoss : Stop-loss in pips.

: Stop-loss in pips. TrailingStart : The number of pips to activate the trailing stop.

: The number of pips to activate the trailing stop. Commission : Considers commission during optimization and operation, recalculated into pips.

: Considers commission during optimization and operation, recalculated into pips. Slippage : The maximum allowable slippage.

: The maximum allowable slippage. Multiplier : Orders are placed if volatility exceeds this value.

: Orders are placed if volatility exceeds this value. PercentageLimit : The percentage ratio of volatility for placing an order.

: The percentage ratio of volatility for placing an order. ExpireSeconds : The lifespan of a pending order in milliseconds.

: The lifespan of a pending order in milliseconds. MoneyManagement : Enables automatic risk management.

: Enables automatic risk management. Risk : The lot size is calculated based on the deposit size.

: The lot size is calculated based on the deposit size. ManualLotsize: Fixed lot size for trading.

Advantages of Using the Fortune Advisor

Flexibility and Versatility : Suitable for various timeframes and currency pairs.

: Suitable for various timeframes and currency pairs. Reliability and Precision : Modern algorithms ensure accurate execution of trades.

: Modern algorithms ensure accurate execution of trades. Ease of Setup: Simple to use and configure parameters.

Conclusion

The Fortune advisor is a powerful tool for high-frequency forex trading, providing reliability and precision in trade execution. Its versatility and flexibility allow traders to adapt it to their strategies and market conditions, ensuring stability and efficiency in trading.