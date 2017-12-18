Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage!

Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average.

The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems!

Recommended Expert Advisor operation time from 00:05 to 08:00 (the interval between the close of the American session and the open of the European session). By default, the EA is configured to close all orders at 23:59 (adjustable).

Recommended currency pair : EURUSD;

: EURUSD; Timeframe: M5;





Settings

Lots - lot value for market entry.

- lot value for market entry. Slippage - Slippage order.

- Slippage order. Maximum Spread - number of points allowed for the spread.

- number of points allowed for the spread. Magic1, 2 - magic numbers for orders.

- magic numbers for orders. Start Time - time to start trading.

- time to start trading. Stop Time - time to stop opening orders.

- time to stop opening orders. Close All Position - if true, the EA closes all trades by market, as soon as the time set in StopAll (below) comes.

- if true, the EA closes all trades by market, as soon as the time set in (below) comes. Time To Close - time when the EA closes all orders at a market price, if StopAllOn (above) is true.

- time when the EA closes all orders at a market price, if (above) is true. MA slow period for Buy - period of the slow Moving Average for buy orders.

- period of the slow Moving Average for buy orders. MA fast period for Buy - period of the fast Moving Average for buy orders.

- period of the fast Moving Average for buy orders. MA slow period for Sell - period of the slow Moving Average for sell orders.

- period of the slow Moving Average for sell orders. MA fast period for Sell - period of the fast Moving Average for sell orders.

- period of the fast Moving Average for sell orders. Gap - the maximum distance between the price and the fast Moving Average.

- the maximum distance between the price and the fast Moving Average. Stochastic Parameters - Stochastic indicator parameters.

- Stochastic indicator parameters. Bollinger Bands Parameters - Bollinger Bands indicator parameters.

Contact me at any time if you need further details. I wish you good luck in trading!