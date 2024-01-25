Future EA MT4

3.4

This expert is the newest expert of our team.
We want to implement the latest market strategies in it.
A long-term project of several years
If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price.

An expert based on mixed strategies
We will combine several strategies in this expert
Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and...


Attributes of Version 1.0:

  • Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs
  • Can be used in H1 time frame
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Can be used in prop companies


Minimum capital
 100$
Minimum leverage
 50
best brokers
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs
 GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD
best time frames
 H1



        This expert is under construction.
        So it may sometimes be removed from the site, its settings may be reduced or increased, features may be reduced or increased



        Reviews 13
        Danilo Palad
        31
        Danilo Palad 2024.07.15 09:23 
         

        perfect

        Stephen Stone
        34
        Stephen Stone 2024.07.12 09:14 
         

        Each version is better than the previous version. Keep going Mansour

        fullchak
        36
        fullchak 2024.01.28 09:43 
         

        "Encouragement for this expert MT4 EA with reasonable pricing and great ambitions. I couldn't afford the Dragon Multi expert that delivers very good results, but I hope to get an equivalent or even better performance from this Expert Advisor. Currently, it is only available for the GBP/USD pair, but I hope to be able to use it on EUR/USD someday."

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        Filter:
        Danilo Palad
        31
        Danilo Palad 2024.07.15 09:23 
         

        perfect

        Kenneth Gates
        41
        Kenneth Gates 2024.07.14 11:40 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Peter FitzPatrick
        36
        Peter FitzPatrick 2024.07.13 11:23 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Stephen Stone
        34
        Stephen Stone 2024.07.12 09:14 
         

        Each version is better than the previous version. Keep going Mansour

        Helen Steel
        62
        Helen Steel 2024.06.28 10:47 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Hardik K Chapla
        572
        Hardik K Chapla 2024.06.24 08:56 
         

        After using the Future EA MT4 for 4 months in live trading, I haven't experienced the profitability suggested by the backtesting results. While the developer mentioned potential improvements, I haven't seen significant changes in real-world performance. This highlights the limitations of relying solely on backtesting, as market conditions can significantly impact an EA's effectiveness. Prospective buyers should be aware that the seller of Future EA MT4 hasn't provided a real account signal link, which raises concerns about the alignment between the product's advertised performance and real-world trading. Transparency regarding the seller's own usage of the EA would be beneficial for potential users.

        Mansour Babasafary
        17952
        Reply from developer Mansour Babasafary 2024.06.24 09:21
        Hi, thanks for your comment. Please note that this expert is under construction. It has 100% problems that will be fixed in the next versions. I have also stated this issue in the expert explanation. So please wait until the next versions when the expert becomes more complete. This expert will be one of our best experts. I will promise you. Thank
        Thomas Moss
        25
        Thomas Moss 2024.03.13 09:47 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Ahmad Nichem
        30
        Ahmad Nichem 2024.03.11 12:07 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Robert McLean
        38
        Robert McLean 2024.03.09 08:20 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Mario Campuzano
        37
        Mario Campuzano 2024.03.08 08:41 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Kelevra2532
        211
        Kelevra2532 2024.02.29 04:01 
         

        バックテスト上では素晴らしいですが、リアル口座では使い物になりません。 買ってはダメです！

        lisi 7887
        1818
        lisi 7887 2024.01.28 10:31 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        fullchak
        36
        fullchak 2024.01.28 09:43 
         

        "Encouragement for this expert MT4 EA with reasonable pricing and great ambitions. I couldn't afford the Dragon Multi expert that delivers very good results, but I hope to get an equivalent or even better performance from this Expert Advisor. Currently, it is only available for the GBP/USD pair, but I hope to be able to use it on EUR/USD someday."

        Reply to review