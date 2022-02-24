Wise Scalper

This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses.

The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe.

Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal.

The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commission for the best results. The minimum deposit is small. You can start trading with $100. A leverage does not matter. A minimum of 1:100 is recommended.





Advantages

The EA features SL to limit potential losses.

Fast execution is not necessary. Not affected by slippages.

Works on almost any VPS even with the ping of 1000 ms.





Recommendations

I recommend that you test the Expert Advisor on a long time interval on the history in the MetaTrader 4 terminal before using it on real accounts.

Choose trading time settings carefully. The time on servers of different brokers can be different.

You can also use the default settings.

Please, adhere to risk management, do not raise the volumes too high for your trading capital.





Parameters

Spread max - maximum allowable spread during trading;

- maximum allowable spread during trading; Stop Loss - stop loss in points;

- stop loss in points; Take Profit - take profit in points;

- take profit in points; Time to start trading - EA operation start time;

- EA operation start time; Time to stop trading - operation end time;

- operation end time; Max Slippage - maximum slippage;

- maximum slippage; Trading lot - position volume;

- position volume; Auto Risk - automatically determine the position volume depending on the specified risk;

- automatically determine the position volume depending on the specified risk; Magic Number - magic number;

- magic number; Max Orders - maximum number of orders opened in the same direction;

- maximum number of orders opened in the same direction; Order Step - minimum step between unidirectional orders;

- minimum step between unidirectional orders; Total Profit - total profit of a series of unidirectional orders;

- total profit of a series of unidirectional orders; Total Loss - stop loss of a series of unidirectional orders.



