Wise Scalper

This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses.

The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe.

Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal.

The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commission for the best results. The minimum deposit is small. You can start trading with $100. A leverage does not matter. A minimum of 1:100 is recommended.


Advantages

  • The EA features SL to limit potential losses.
  • Fast execution is not necessary. Not affected by slippages.
  • Works on almost any VPS even with the ping of 1000 ms.


Recommendations

  • I recommend that you test the Expert Advisor on a long time interval on the history in the MetaTrader 4 terminal before using it on real accounts.
  • Choose trading time settings carefully. The time on servers of different brokers can be different.
  • You can also use the default settings.
  • Please, adhere to risk management, do not raise the volumes too high for your trading capital.


Parameters

  • Spread max - maximum allowable spread during trading;
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in points;
  • Take Profit - take profit in points;
  • Time to start trading - EA operation start time;
  • Time to stop trading - operation end time;
  • Max Slippage - maximum slippage;
  • Trading lot - position volume;
  • Auto Risk - automatically determine the position volume depending on the specified risk;
  • Magic Number - magic number;
  • Max Orders - maximum number of orders opened in the same direction;
  • Order Step - minimum step between unidirectional orders;
  • Total Profit - total profit of a series of unidirectional orders;
  • Total Loss - stop loss of a series of unidirectional orders.


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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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Ilya Fomin
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Experts
It is an automatic system that is optimized and ready to use. The EA uses averaging of loss-making positions and the martingale system if the price goes against the direction. The EA opens orders in a particular direction, so that in case of unfavorable development of the situation on the market, it can close a series of deals at the minimum price retracement. The strategy is pretty good. This is a scalper, hence makes a large number of transactions. This is a fully automatic system, but it can
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Indicators
The Extreme point indicator helps in determining the probable price reversal points on the chart. The indicator facilitates the search for points to enter the market with greater accuracy. The indicator displays certain impulses, after which there is a high probability of the price continuing its movement in the same direction. The indicator can be used in conjunction with other indicators for a more accurate detection of the position entry points. The indicator can also be used independently. F
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Indicators
The indicator shows significant support and resistance levels. When the price approaches these levels, it in some way responds either to the levels themselves, or to the areas that are near these levels. These levels can be viewed as potential reversal zone. Accordingly, the levels can be used for performing trading operations or closing previously opened positions. For example You can buy if the price rolls back from the support level upwards, or sell if the price rolls back from the resistanc
Smart Line
Ilya Fomin
Indicators
Smart Line is a trend indicator. It helps you find trend reversal points. This trading strategy is designed for trend trading. The indicator algorithm accurately determines the trend on various trading instruments, at different time intervals. The Smart Line indicator can be used as an additional tool, or as the main one. The color of the indicator lines changes depending on the current trend, as well as built-in indicators of possible entries in the position, indicated by arrows. Parameters
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