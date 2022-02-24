Wise Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.41
- Updated: 24 February 2022
- Activations: 7
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses.
The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe.
Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal.
The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commission for the best results. The minimum deposit is small. You can start trading with $100. A leverage does not matter. A minimum of 1:100 is recommended.
Advantages
- The EA features SL to limit potential losses.
- Fast execution is not necessary. Not affected by slippages.
- Works on almost any VPS even with the ping of 1000 ms.
Recommendations
- I recommend that you test the Expert Advisor on a long time interval on the history in the MetaTrader 4 terminal before using it on real accounts.
- Choose trading time settings carefully. The time on servers of different brokers can be different.
- You can also use the default settings.
- Please, adhere to risk management, do not raise the volumes too high for your trading capital.
Parameters
- Spread max - maximum allowable spread during trading;
- Stop Loss - stop loss in points;
- Take Profit - take profit in points;
- Time to start trading - EA operation start time;
- Time to stop trading - operation end time;
- Max Slippage - maximum slippage;
- Trading lot - position volume;
- Auto Risk - automatically determine the position volume depending on the specified risk;
- Magic Number - magic number;
- Max Orders - maximum number of orders opened in the same direction;
- Order Step - minimum step between unidirectional orders;
- Total Profit - total profit of a series of unidirectional orders;
- Total Loss - stop loss of a series of unidirectional orders.