TetraScalp is an automated trading system using a smart scalping strategy. The basis of the system is fixing the fact of price consolidation in certain price channels with the definition of false punctures and straight-line trend movement.





The complex mathematical algorithm of the adviser allows you to work completely autonomously without additional manipulations. ECN-performance and VPS recommended.





Recommended use: EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m. Settings:

Comment to order - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Risk for Lot - risk percentage for lot calculation;

- risk percentage for lot calculation; If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - If Risk for Lot = 0, the lot will be like this;

- If Risk for Lot = 0, the lot will be like this; Max lot - Maximum lot;

- Maximum lot; Take profit - Take profit;

- Take profit; Stop loss - Stop loss;

- Stop loss; Profit in points - Profit in points;

- Profit in points; Take profit % - Percentage profit;

- Percentage profit; Max Trades at the same time - Maximum number of positions in the market;

- Maximum number of positions in the market; Slippage - Maximum slippage level;

- Maximum slippage level; Max spread - The maximum spread;











