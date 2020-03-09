TetraScalp
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
TetraScalp is an automated trading system using a smart scalping strategy. The basis of the system is fixing the fact of price consolidation in certain price channels with the definition of false punctures and straight-line trend movement.
The complex mathematical algorithm of the adviser allows you to work completely autonomously without additional manipulations. ECN-performance and VPS recommended.
Recommended use: EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m.
Settings:
- Comment to order - comments to orders;
- Risk for Lot - risk percentage for lot calculation;
- If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - If Risk for Lot = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - Maximum lot;
- Take profit - Take profit;
- Stop loss - Stop loss;
- Profit in points - Profit in points;
- Take profit % - Percentage profit;
- Max Trades at the same time - Maximum number of positions in the market;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage level;
- Max spread - The maximum spread;