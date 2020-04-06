Fort Knox EA
- Experts
- Fabrizio Boccelli
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 10
Fort Knox EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 time frame, compatible with both MT4 and MT5 platforms. This EA is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal risk.
Key Features:
- Time Frame: Operates on the H1 time frame, providing a balanced approach between short-term and long-term trading strategies.
- Target Pair: Specializes in trading XAUUSD (Gold), leveraging the unique characteristics of this precious metal to maximize profit potential.
- Platform Compatibility: Fully functional on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, offering flexibility and convenience for traders using either platform.
Safety and Risk Management:
- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Implements robust stop loss and take profit mechanisms to protect your investments and secure profits.
- Low Drawdown: Maintains a low drawdown of just 15%, ensuring that your capital is preserved even during market fluctuations.
Advanced Indicators:
Performance:
- Annual Return: Delivers an impressive average annual return of around 120%, making it a highly profitable tool for traders.
- Consistency: Designed to perform consistently across various market conditions, providing reliable results over time.
User-Friendly:
- Easy Setup: Simple installation process with clear instructions, allowing traders of all experience levels to get started quickly.
- Support: Comprehensive customer support to assist with any queries or issues, ensuring a smooth trading experience.
Fort Knox EA is your trusted partner in navigating the gold market, combining advanced technology with proven strategies to deliver exceptional trading performance. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, Fort Knox EA offers the tools and confidence you need to succeed.
Fort Knox EA utilizes a sophisticated blend of technical indicators to identify optimal entry and exit points for trades. These include:
- ATR (Average True Range): Measures market volatility to set appropriate stop loss levels.
- OSMA (Oscillator of Moving Average): Helps in identifying trend direction and strength.
- Bears Power: Assesses the strength of bearish movements to avoid entering trades against the prevailing trend.
- Moving Average Oscillator: Combines moving averages to smooth out price data and highlight trends.
- Additional Indicators: Incorporates other proprietary indicators to enhance decision-making and trade accuracy.