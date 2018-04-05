Triangular network

A strategy based on triangular arbitration. At the same time, we open positions on three currency pairs. For example, EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY, i.e. we buy all three currencies so that the circle is closed. Thanks to this, wherever the price goes, open positions insure each other. Due to this, you can open quite large lots. The adviser will provide you with triangle options himself from all open pairs in the market overview.





The Expert Advisor opens triangles simultaneously in two directions and closes them when the total profit or profit in one of the directions occurs. Then he reopens the triangle and so on.... In the process, the Expert Advisor opens positions at individual corners to compensate for the skew and thereby outputs the entire triangle to profit.