ADM Multiframe

ADM Oscillator Multiframe





Unlike the classic indicator "Average Direction Movement index", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values.

When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa.

This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes.

It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale.

For example, for the M5 timeframe, the indicator line for M15 will occupy 3 bars, and for timeframe M30 - 6 bars.

When switching to a different timeframe, all charts are automatically recalculated and always remain in the correct time frame.

This allows you to show the general situation as clearly as possible.





The indicator is tested on Just2trade





The indicator settings are traditional and do not require special comments:

Period - averaging period of the moving average.

- averaging period of the moving average. M1 - show/hide the 1-minute chart.

- show/hide the 1-minute chart. M5 - show/hide the 5-minute chart.

- show/hide the 5-minute chart. M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart.

- show/hide the 15-minute chart. M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart.

- show/hide the 30-minute chart. H1 - show/hide the 1-hour chart.

- show/hide the 1-hour chart. H4 - show/hide the 4-hour chart.

- show/hide the 4-hour chart. D1 - show/hide the daily chart.

- show/hide the daily chart. W1 - show/hide the weekly chart.

- show/hide the weekly chart. MN - show/hide the monthly chart.



