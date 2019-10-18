Reback
- Indicators
- Yazhou Liu
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 October 2019
This index can be traced back to historical transactions, and can clearly see the trading location, trading type, profit and loss situation, as well as statistical information.
Showlabel is used to display statistics. Summy_from is the start time of order statistics. This parameter is based on the opening time of the order.
Backtracking can help us to correct the wrong trading habits, which is very important for beginners to learn manual transactions.
This index is suitable for each time period. It can clearly see the specific transaction situation of each order through transaction marking and marking. It can be used as an auxiliary tool for signal sellers.
Loading into the current icon can also see the placement and profit and loss of the current order in real time.