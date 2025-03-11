VeMAs mt4

5

The VeMAs indicator is an innovative trading tool designed to improve your trading strategy by analyzing volume dynamics and market structure. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, VeMAs gives you an edge.

VeMAs indicator available for only $50.
LIMITED TIME OFFER.

Contact me after purchase for a personalised bonus!

Version MT5

Market volume and structure are some of the few major things to keep an eye on.


VeMAs uses advanced algorithms to evaluate volume changes and price movements. It is designed for traders looking for accuracy and efficiency.
The indicator analyzes the price behavior of an asset's volume and identifies ideal entry points.
With accurate entry points, you can stay ahead of potential changes.


VeMAs application options and some observations. This will help you understand how to work with the indicator even if you are doing it for the first time. --- https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761143



Main functions:

Volume momentum calculation: by evaluating the relationship between price and volume changes, the indicator identifies significant momentum changes, allowing traders to pinpoint entry and exit points.

Trend Direction Filter: The indicator includes a price filter that determines the prevailing market trend. This allows you to trade according to the general market direction, increasing the probability of success.

No trading signals: the absence of a colored background (green or red) on the histogram indicates that there are no suitable trading opportunities at the moment. Use this feature to avoid opening trades in unstable market conditions.


Advantages of the indicator :

  • The indicator is not redrawn.
  • Algorithms of the indicator allow you to find the ideal moments to enter a deal, increasing the success of trading.
  • The indicator does a great job of staying out of volatile zones by maintaining a neutral position until it's time to enter.
  • The indicator can perfectly fit into your trading system and become a part of it. For example, your trading system, which you follow, gives a signal to make a trade, and with the help of the VeMAs indicator, you can more accurately find the best entry into a trade on the current or lower timeframe.
  • Works with any assets. VeMAs will help you trade cryptocurrency, stocks, metals, indices, commodities and currencies with any broker.
  • Any timeframes on the chart. VeMAs indicator works on all timeframes.


Customizable settings:

The VeMAs indicator offers several customizations to help you tailor the indicator to your unique trading style.

Signal Period: set the period to calculate the signal line (average of the pulse). A shorter period provides a quicker response, while a longer period smoothes the signals.

Volatility Period: period setting to analyse and assess market volatility. Shorter periods cover recent fluctuations, while longer periods give a broader view of price behaviour.

Speed Volatility: speed of reaction to changes in volatility. 1 speed - less sharp change. 2 speed - more abrupt change.

Price Filter MA Length: set the period of the moving average used to filter trades based on price movement, which will help to determine the trend direction.

Noise filter: noise filter, which improves indicator readings during narrow market fluctuations. It has 3 modes of severity.

Signals "Alert": Alert when all indicator data shows in the same direction.

PUSH send messages to your phone: sending PUSH notifications to your phone.

Bar alert: how many consecutive bars are used to confirm the signal.

Pips monitoring: monitoring, which shows the number of pips travelled after a signal and before the next signal.

Number of days to monitor: the number of monitoring days that are displayed on the graph.

The default settings for each timeframe are the same, but you can change them to suit your style.



Increase your level of trading.
If you are focused on market volume and structure, this could be the breakthrough you are looking for.


The VeMAs indicator is a powerful addition to any trader's toolkit, designed to simplify decision making and improve trading results. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator provides the information you need to operate confidently in the markets.


Reviews 1
yellowplus2009
332
yellowplus2009 2025.04.28 01:52 
 

Very good product, can recommend.

