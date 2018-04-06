Heterodyne
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Heterodyne is an RSI-based oscillator. The current indicator value is compared with the indicator's maximum and minimum values for the specified period and an average value is calculated. Also, the indicator values are smoothed using the moving average (MA) method. Buy when the indicator crosses a specified level upwards. Sell when the indicator crosses a specified level downwards.
Options
- RSIPeriod - indicator period
- Coefficient - ratio for searching maximum and minimum values
- Midline - signal line level
- Applied_Price - applied price
- MAPeriod - smoothing period
- MAMethod - averaging method
- Alerts - enable the dialog window containing user data
- Text_BUY - custom text for a buy signal
- Text_SELL - custom text for a sell signal
- Send_Mail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window
- subject - email header
- Send_Notification - send push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the Notifications tab.