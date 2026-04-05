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To your attention the ForexdivergencePS indicator may not be the newest in the trading strategy





The Forex indicator detects and displays descending and ascending divergences on the chart. When a new pattern is formed, a pop-up window is triggered. An arrow is formed on the chart that shows the type of phenomenon and helps to open an order in the optimal direction.





Friends of traders rate the effectiveness of the tool as above average. You can change settings, including the sensitivity of the program. The solution is suitable for integration into MetaTrader 4.