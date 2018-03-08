This indicator represents a trading strategy. It is based on 3 standard indicators: two moving averages (MA) and the Relative strength index (RSI). Indicator signals are generated when the moving averages intersect, while the RSI indicator is located relative to level 50. If the fast moving average is above the slow moving average while the RSI indicator is above 50, open a buy order. If the fast moving average is below the slow moving average while the RSI indicator is below 50, open a sell order.





Description of the indicator settings

bar_limit - the number of bars to display the indicator; if 0, it is displayed on all available bars.

Period_FastMA - fast moving average period.

Period_SlowMA - slow moving average period.

Period_RSI - period of the RSI indicator.

ma_method_MA - averaging method for moving averages.

applied_price_MA - price type used in calculation of the moving averages.

applied_price_RSI - price type used in calculation of the RSI indicator.

Alerts - show a dialog box containing custom data.

Text_BUY - custom text for a buy signal.

Text_SELL - custom text for a sell signal.

Send_Mail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window.

subject - email header.

Send_Notification - sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the Notifications tab.

color_text - color of the period text names for the information panel.

coordinate_x - X coordinate for the information panel.

coordinate_y - X coordinate for the information panel.

_corner - anchoring corner for the information panel.

color_flat - color of the flat border (frame) for the information panel

color_up_trend - background color for the indicator values indicating upward movement.

color_dn_trend - background color for the indicator values indicating downward movement.

color_up_flat - background color for the indicator values indicating incomplete upward movement.

color_dn_flat - background color for the indicator values indicating incomplete downward movement.

The information panel displays the indicator values for all available chart periods.

To shift the information table to any point on the chart, hold the left mouse button over the top left corner and drag the panel. The panel will be shifted when a new tick arrives.