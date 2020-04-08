Three Overlapping Bollinger Indicator

SPECIAL PRICE Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. Three overlapping Bollinger.

This indicator is ready for use with three overlapping bollinger bands.

Ideal for traders who love bollinger bands who in this way can see directly from a graph how the bollinger bands move in a higher Timeframe without having to change the graph and timeframe.

This indicator identifies the real squeezes that start on three different timeframes. The signal thus becomes more valid and certain.