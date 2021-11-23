The indicator calculates WPR formula on volume-aware indicators Accumulation/Distribution, OnBalance Volume, or Price Volume Trend. WPR range is moved into positive domain [0..1] for convenience.





Parameters

WPR - period of WPR, by default 24;

- period of WPR, by default 24; Base - type of the underlying indicator: AccumulationDistribution (by default), OnBalanceVolume, or PriceVolumeTrend;

- type of the underlying indicator: AccumulationDistribution (by default), OnBalanceVolume, or PriceVolumeTrend; Price - applied price type for OBV and PVT, by default - Close; it's ignored in case of AD;





Screenshots

On the screenshots below the indicator is shown side by side with the standard WPR. VolumeWPR on EURUSD M15 charts demonstrates both modes: Accumulation/Distribution and OnBalanceVolume.