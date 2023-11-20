SX Currency Strength MT4

SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter.

It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies.

Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shape of a scatter plot, offering deeper insights into currency performance evolution.

Modules:

The indicator consists of 3 modules:

  • Trailing Relative Strength graph

The Currency Strength indicator empowers users to analyze currency strength across a chosen period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter.

  • Strength Meter Panel

Displays the currency strength meter on a panel.

  • Relative Strength Scatter Plot

This graph illustrates a currency's relative strength compared to its previous value, providing insights into its strength evolution.

The graph is divided into four areas for quick interpretation:

Strong: Positive relative strength (bullish) greater than the previous period's value.

Improving: Negative relative strength (bearish) greater than the previous period's value.

Weakening: Positive relative strength (bullish) lower than the previous period's value.

Weak: Negative relative strength (bearish) lower than the previous period's value.

#Tags: Currency Strength, Currency Relative Strength, Advanced Currency Strength, Best Currency Strength, Strength Meter, Scatter Plot

DISCLAIMER: Please notice that we do not provide any financial advice. We only provide tools for anyone interested in improving their trading.

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emaile2008
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emaile2008 2024.01.07 11:58 
 

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Mojtaba Sarikhani
7566
Reply from developer Mojtaba Sarikhani 2024.01.07 19:05
Hi,
Thank you very much for your comment!
Adding more currencies is under process, will update the indicator asap!
danmar
2479
danmar 2023.11.22 10:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mojtaba Sarikhani
7566
Reply from developer Mojtaba Sarikhani 2023.11.22 11:42
Hi,
Thank you very much for your great review. Kindly be informed that this indicator is under development and more options and capabilities (including your nice ideas) will be added to this tool in the near future.
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