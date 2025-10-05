📌 Trend Reversal Catcher with Alert MT4

Trend Reversal Catcher with Alert MT5 is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action indicator designed to identify precise market turning points.

It combines pivot detection, candlestick patterns (pin bars and engulfing setups), and an ATR-based volatility filter to deliver clean and reliable reversal signals.

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150541?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

The indicator plots Buy/Sell arrows on the chart and sends real-time alerts, making it suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading across Forex, indices, metals, and crypto.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Non-repainting & non-lagging – all signals are final and reliable, once an arrow is printed, it stays on the chart.

✅ Pure Price action based – no lagging indicators (only ATR for volatility).

✅ Pivot-based reversal detection – identifies true turning points.



✅ Candlestick confirmation – pin bars & engulfing patterns confirm the reversal.

✅ Volatility filter (ATR) – screens out weak or false signals.

✅ Clear Buy & Sell arrows – simple visual entry confirmation.

✅ Real-time alerts – pop-up alerts so you never miss a signal.

✅ Works on all symbols & timeframes – Forex, indices, commodities, crypto.

✅ Simple & lightweight – no clutter, easy to use.

📊 Trading Applications

Reversal Strategy – identify potential turning points at pivots with candlestick confirmation.

Counter-Trend Entries – catch retracements in ranging markets.

Trend Continuation Confirmation – use reversal arrows as entry triggers with your existing trend analysis.

Scalping / Swing Trading – signals adapt to any timeframe and market condition.

📷 Visual Representation

🟢 Green arrows – bullish reversal signals.

🔴 Red arrows – bearish reversal signals.

📌 Recommendations

Markets : Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto.

Pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, and more.

Timeframes : M5, M15, H1, H4 (works on all).

Accounts: ECN, low-spread accounts, and prop-firm trading.

🎯 Why Choose Trend Reversal Catcher?

All Arrow colors are fully customizable, so you can adjust them to match your personal chart style or preferences.

Unlike traditional lagging indicators, this tool is built on pure price action logic enhanced by volatility filtering.

It gives you clarity, accuracy, and confidence in spotting where the market is most likely to turn.

With non-repainting signals, pivot logic, and candlestick confirmation, you’ll have a powerful edge whether trading reversals, pullbacks, or consolidations.

🚀 Upgrade your trading with Trend Reversal Catcher with Alert MT5 – a simple, powerful tool to identify market reversals with precision.

After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 messages to receive the setup documentation and recommended parameters.