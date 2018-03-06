BW Alligator

An improved version of the classic Alligator indicator by Bill Williams.


Description

The Alligator technical indicator is a combination of moving averages (balance lines).

  • Blue line (Alligator Jaw) is a 13-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 8 bars into the future;
  • Red line (Alligator Teeth) is an 8-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 5 bars into the future;
  • Green line (Alligator Lips) is a 5-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 3 bars into the future;
  • Purple line (Fast Gator) is a 3-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 1 bar into the future.

Lips, Teeth and Jaws of the Alligator illustrate the interaction of different time periods. Since the market trends can be identified only for 15-30 percent of the time, we must follow the trends, and not work on markets that fluctuate only within certain price periods.

The Median price is used to plot these moving averages.

The Alligator is said to be sleeping when the indicator lines intersect each other. The longer it sleeps, the hungrier is becomes.

In other words, a long-term intersection of moving averages is the price consolidation period.

After the Alligator sleeps, "interesting" things happen: it wakes up and starts yawning first, opening its mouth. Having smelled its prey (bull or bear), it begins to hunt. When the Alligator's hunger is quenched, the interest in food decreases, and the lines of the indicator are again intertwined (this is the moment for fixing the profit).

In terms of technical analysis, this is a breakout of the trading range, with its strength depending on the duration of consolidation.

During a downtrend, the blue line (Alligator Jaw) changes its color to red (can be changed in the settings), which allows for visual identification of the current price movement direction.

It is possible to display the trend changes earlier when trading on lower timeframes (M1-M30). In this case, the intersection of the Fast Gator (purple line) and Alligator Lips (green line) are used on contrast to the classic version - intersection of Alligator Lips (green line) and Alligator Teeth (red line) with Alligator Jaw (blue line).

The Alligator indicator is used for determining the trend, as well as in conjunction with other indicators by Bill Williams, such as Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator and Fractal.


Indicator parameters

  • Global Settings
    • Show Gator Fast - display Fast Gator
      • true;
      • false;
  • Visualization Settings
    • Show trend change - display the trend changes
      • Auto (M1-H30->Faster, H1-MN->Classic).
      • Faster - intersection of Fast Gator and Alligator Lips with Alligator Jaw.
      • Classic - intersection of Alligator Lips and Alligator Teeth with Alligator Jaw.
      • none - trend changes are not displayed.
    • Gator width - thickness of the Alligator lines.
    • Increase width of Jaw - increase thickness of the Alligator Jaw line relative to other Alligator lines.
    • Trend UP - color of the Alligator Jaw line during an uptrend (default is blue).
    • Trend DOWN - color of the Alligator Jaw line during a downtrend (default is red).
  • Alligator Settings - Moving Average settings
    • Gator Fast period - smoothing period of the Fast Gator line (3).
    • Gator Fast shift - shift of the Fast Gator line (1).
    • Gator Lips period - smoothing period of the Alligator Lips line (5).
    • Gator Lips shift - shift of the Alligator Lips line (3).
    • Gator Teeth period - smoothing period of the Alligator Teeth line (8).
    • Gator Teeth shift - shift of the Alligator Teeth line (5).
    • Gator Jaw period - smoothing period of the Alligator Jaw line (13).
    • Gator Jaw shift - shift of the Alligator Jaw line (8).

Happy Trading!

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Angulation indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator draws angulation lines on a chart. These lines can help make decision on whether to enter the market or stay out of it. It is used to filter the signal "The First Wise Man" described in Bill Williams' strategy. Angulation in this indicator is displayed for any bar that is formed after Alligator's mouth is crossed (not only for reversal). Settings: Show angulation lines . Show info - show additional details (angulation degree, calculation points, number of bars). Minimal angle to fi
FREE
Wise Men Indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on a chart: 1. Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation. A bullish divergent bar has a lower minimum and the closing price in its upper half. A bearish divergent bar has a higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator are intertwined, and the price has gone up significantly(or downwards). A valid bullish/bearish diver
AO Chart Indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicators
Indicator displays signals of the Awesome Oscillator on the chart according to the strategy of Bill Williams: Signal "Saucer" - is the only signal to buy (sell), which is formed when the Awesome Oscillator histogram is above (below) the zero line. A "Saucer" is formed when the histogram changes its direction from descending to ascending (buy signal) or from ascending to descending (sell signal). In this case all the columns AO histogram should be above the zero line (for a buy signal) or below
AC Chart Indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicators
The indicator displays Accelerator Oscillator (AC) signals in accordance with Bill Williams' strategy on a chart. The AC histogram is a five-period simple moving average drawn on the difference between the value 5/34 of the AO histogram and a 5-period simple moving average of this histogram. Interpretation of AC is based on the following rules - if AC is above the zero line, it is considered that the market acceleration will continue its upward movement. The same rule applies to the downward mov
Exchange Time
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicators
Trading volume and volatility change for different currency pairs, depending on the movement of the clock hands. You will be able to trade more efficiently if you know which currency pairs are at the center of attention at one time or another. Timing plays a very big role when trading currencies. The indicator shows the trading sessions of the largest exchanges in the world. The operating time is displayed in the form of a countdown before the opening time and the closing time according to UTC (
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