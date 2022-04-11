MACD overbought and oversold
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 April 2022
MACD indicator with overbought and oversold zones.
Two display options - classic lines and a histogram.
Can be used to detect a possible reversal or pullback in price, as well as for channel strategies
All settings are simple and straightforward - all like a standard indicator, but with additional support and resistance levels
Can be used both separately and together with other indicators