Breakout master TTT
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
Launch promotion
Summary
Improves the Bill Williams’ Fractals indicator and shows you the break-outs of highs and lows
Description
Highs and lows are candlesticks formations where a peak of price is formed within 3 candles.
The Bill Williams’ Fractals indicator shows these highs and lows
What if you could see the real peaks? Where peaks of price are formed of 5 candles to remove the noise? Or 100 candles: 50 to the left, 50 to the right to spot the major turning points?
To come: A built-in alert system can also notify you of all the breakouts of the latest highs or lows
This indicator is for all audiences of traders: from beginners to advanced
Features
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Shows ranges formed by latest highs and lows
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Shows past breakouts and opportunities to trade
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To come: Alerts you when a high or low breakout occurs within your criterias
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