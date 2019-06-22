Breakout master TTT

Launch promotion

For a limited time only: 30$ instead of 67$!

Summary

Improves the Bill Williams’ Fractals indicator and shows you the break-outs of highs and lows

Description

Highs and lows are candlesticks formations where a peak of price is formed within 3 candles.

The Bill Williams’ Fractals indicator shows these highs and lows

What if you could see the real peaks? Where peaks of price are formed of 5 candles to remove the noise? Or 100 candles: 50 to the left, 50 to the right to spot the major turning points?

To come: A built-in alert system can also notify you of all the breakouts of the latest highs or lows

This indicator is for all audiences of traders: from beginners to advanced

Features