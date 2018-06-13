Multi Currency True Currency

2

MCTC is the most advanced multicurrency strength indicator for day trading, that does NOT use moving averages. This versatile strength meter has many settings that can be customized to suit the day traders needs.

With up to 12 customization time periods, automatic calculation and graph plotting of previous period high/low values, 2 side meters showing currency strength, pair strength, points movement, points movement from previous periods, percentage, and pressure. Clickable chart for fast switching between currency pairs. Monitor the strengths of 28 currency pairs and find the best pairs to trade.


Technical

This indicator shows multiple individual currencies strengths as measured against all the other currencies. It measures the price movements of the applied chart currency pair comparing the base and counter currency occurring in all the other base/counter currencies and shows the strength movements.


Features

  • 12 customizable time periods for days of the week to hours and minutes
  • Automatic ploting of high/low values either highest/lowest at close of bar or absolute highest/lowest.
  • Display strength lines ONLY for the chart pair
  • Display the strength lines of all the currency pairs
  • Display strength lines for each currency
  • side meter 1
  • Strength of each currency
  • side meter 2
  • currency pair
  • strength of each individual currency
  • number of points the currency pair has moved
  • number of points that the currency pair has moved above or below the high/low lines
  • percentage of the movement
  • absolute strength (pressure)


Inputs

  • bars - Number of bars to process.
  • font_size - font size for the side meter.
  • spacing - spacing for the side meter.
  • line_width - line width of the highlighted chart currency.
  • show_strength - plot strength lines ONLY for the chart pair, true/false.
  • show_all_currencies - plot the lines of all the currency pairs, true/false.
  • show_all_strengths - plot strength lines for each currency.
  • PM_M - Choose highest/lowest at close of bar or absolute highest/lowest.
  • prefix - input broker prefix if necessary, example xxxEURUSD.
  • suffix - input broker suffix if necessary, example EURUSDxxx.
  • Time1,Time2,Time3... Time12. The time setting that resets all values. This resets all currencies and strengths to zero and will start measuring until the next time setting. This is useful to start measuring the progress of currencies for example a news release or trading session, example London open to London close. Sets the reset times - There are 12 reset times that can be used from day/hour/minute.
    • Time1: true/false
    • D_D1: every_day_1
    • monday_1
    • tuesday_1
    • wednesday_1
    • thursday_1
    • friday_1
    • H1: input for hour (0 - 24)
    • M1: input for minute (0 - 60)


How to use this indicator

After setting your preferred time periods, which could be at the start of a trading session or after a major news break, we will look for the strongest and weakest currency pairs. We will also look at the percentage column and pressure column, these should be high values, percentage should be at least above 60-70.

We can also look at the strengths (show_all_strengths) and match up the strongest and weakest currencies pairs.

Please see the screen shots: How to trade.

Thank you and good trading.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Multi Currency Trend Strength Indicator Basic
Desmond Wright
3.25 (4)
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Are you tired of having many open charts and watching many different currency pairs? M‌CTSI will monitor the strengths of 56 currency pairs and show you the best pairs to trade, no more guessing which currency is stronger/weaker, no more trading a pair that is not moving positively. This is the BASIC version. MCTSIP is the more advanced version and can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20994 You may have many charts open trying to determine the best currency pair to trade on
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Desmond Wright
5 (3)
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Are you a day/week/month trader, or even a quick scalper? MCTS will show you the best trending currencies to trade on any timeframe. By using a unique algorithm MCTS measures the strengths of individual currencies and then combines them into pairs to show you the best pairs to trade. Monitor all 8 major currencies and all 28 pairs. Monitors the strengths of the following currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD. Measure the true strength of a currency on any timeframe. Know which curre
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Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2025.11.15 08:58 
 

Existing indicators will disappear from the screen whenever you switch timeframes. Can you look into this issue and update accordingly please as this is a very useful and informative tool.

josedan
349
josedan 2022.01.13 16:41 
 

The author has been helpful with set files... You need to contact him for set files and explanation as per how to use the indicator... I will update further when I forward test it

DGoldSniper
255
DGoldSniper 2018.06.14 23:13 
 

I see nothing good with this currency strength. Just one of those scraps in forex industry. No good guide.

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