Twins
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Twins
Oscillator based on the Stochastic indicator. The upper readings of the indicator can be used as buy signals, the lower readings of the indicator can be used as readings for sell signals.
Settings:
- Kperiod - period (number of bars) for calculating the% K line.
- Dperiod - averaging period for calculating the% D line.
- slowing - slowing down.
- method - averaging method (simple, exponential, smoothed, linearly weighted).
- price - price for calculation (0 - Low / High, 1 - Open / Close).
- Coefficient_K - coefficient of dynamics.
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