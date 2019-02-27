CCI Dashboard for MT4

5

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.


Parameters

CCI Period — averaging period.
CCI Applied price — price type.
Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup.
Set of Pairs — set of symbols
      Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT;
      Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
      Current pair.
        Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
        Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
        Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
        Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
        X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis.
        Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis.
        Allow to move the table manually.
        Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
        Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
        Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
        Coloring the cells according to the — paint the cells of the table according to the levels of overbought/oversold or according to the direction of the previous candle.
        Color Up — cell color if the indicator increases.
        Color Down — cell color if the indicator decreases.
        Color Stop — cell color if the indicator does not change.
        Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
        Font name — font name.
        Font size — font size.
            Alerts
            Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
            Overbought level — overbought level for alerts.
            Oversold level — oversold level for alerts.
            Check alerts only on bar closing — check level crossing only after bar closing.
            Enable overbought alerts.
            Enable oversold alerts.
            Enable zero crossing alerts.
            Alert mode
                separated by timeframes — send alerts only from individual TFs.
                combined in a row — send an alert only when all TFs are in the same direction.
                all alerts — both modes. 

                  Pop up alert — pop-up alert.
                  Push notifications — push notification.
                  E-mail notifications — e-mail notification.
                  Sound alert — sound alert.

                  Popup chart
                  Enable Popup chart
                  Candle size
                  Width (pix)
                  Height (pix)
                  Font size
                  Transparency (0-255).
                  Reviews 3
                  GoodMorningg
                  535
                  GoodMorningg 2021.12.12 09:59 
                   

                  Лучшие продукты на маркете! Лучшая поддержка от разработчика!

                  Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
                  6414
                  Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.05.19 15:40 
                   

                  5 star

                  aw1977
                  282
                  aw1977 2019.09.06 00:05 
                   

                  This dashboard is very good to support my current system...thanks

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                  GoodMorningg
                  535
                  GoodMorningg 2021.12.12 09:59 
                   

                  Лучшие продукты на маркете! Лучшая поддержка от разработчика!

                  Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
                  6414
                  Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.05.19 15:40 
                   

                  5 star

                  aw1977
                  282
                  aw1977 2019.09.06 00:05 
                   

                  This dashboard is very good to support my current system...thanks

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