CCI Dashboard for MT4

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.





Parameters

— averaging period.

— price type.

— clear the chart at startup.

— set of symbols

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT ;

— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".

— Current pair.

— list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.

— list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).

— sorting the list of pairs.

— corner to display the panel on the chart.

— shift the panel along the X axis.

— shift the panel along the Y axis.

— update period for all pairs and timeframes.

— open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.

— the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.

— paint the cells of the table according to the levels of overbought/oversold or according to the direction of the previous candle.

— cell color if the indicator increases.

— cell color if the indicator decreases.

— cell color if the indicator does not change.

— transparency of the panel.

— font name.

— font size.

Alerts



— list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).

— overbought level for alerts.

— oversold level for alerts.

— check level crossing only after bar closing.

— separated by timeframes — send alerts only from individual TFs.

— combined in a row — send an alert only when all TFs are in the same direction.

— all alerts — both modes.

Pop up alert — pop-up alert.

Push notifications — push notification.

E-mail notifications — e-mail notification.

Sound alert — sound alert.

Popup chart

Enable Popup chart

Candle size

Width (pix)

Height (pix)

Font size

Transparency (0-255).