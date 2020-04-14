Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4

4.3

Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc.


By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm:

  • The value above 60 means strong currency;
  • The value below 40 means weak currency;


This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs and 9 timeframe.

Use the Expert Adviser Downloadhistory28&9 to download data automatically: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728216


This Currency Strength Meter supports many powerful features:

  • Currency Strength Meter Dashboard (shows strength of currencies for any timeframe with sorting by name or value at one user-friendly dashboard);
  • Currency Strength Meter Graph (shows strength of currencies with graphic lines and labels near to lines or at corner of graph);
    • Candle close time graph lines calculation;
    • Time based graph lines calculation;
  • Graph lines styling for chart symbols and other symbols;
  • Allows to calculate average currency strength from specified timeframes;
  • Searching tradable pairs by several algorithms (allows to find strong and weak currencies and show them at table as tradable pairs, you do not waste your time to do this calculation manually);
  • Powerful notification manager:
    • Notifications by crossing level (levels and timeframe is set by formula);
    • Notifications by crossing lines (timeframe is set by formula);
    • Notifications when new tradable pair is found (tradable pairs are found by formula);
    • Notifications about CSM state;
  • Many algorithms for calculation of strength of currencies (MACD, RSI, CCI, RVI, MFI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum);
  • Powerful tradable pairs search engine by expression;
    • Min difference between strength of strong and weak currencies;
    • Min strength level for strong currency and weak currency;
    • Max difference between strength of strong and weak currencies;
    • Moving averages alignment;
  • Coloring of any object of Currency Strength Meter;
  • History line (allows to get Currency Strength Meter value for particular time in history, it helps to backtest your trading strategy with using Currency Strength Meter);
    • Calculation on candle close time;
    • Calculation on specified time with one minute precision;
  • Moving average smoothing (allowed to smooth result with specific algorithms);
  • Latency (allowed to calculate currency strength with specified interval, thus it takes less time for calculation);
  • Allows to show data only for specified currencies (chart pair, market watch pairs, all currency pairs);
  • User-friendly interface;
  • High resolution screens support (4K);
  • And much more (see indicator's properties);


Relative products:


Communication:

  • Join  Take Profit Channel to get latest news and updates.
  • Join Take Profit Group to discuss products of author.
  • If you want new feature contact me please.


Take profit!

Reviews 11
TheHaratashi
39
TheHaratashi 2026.01.13 02:03 
 

This meter is so good I bought a 2nd copy for my other computer! This meter is exactly what I was looking for. I looked everywhere for free or paid meters like this and couldn't find anything until I found this one. And the training links Aleksandr provides are pure gold. They say the holy grail doesn't exist, well, it does now!!!

Ericj1
54
Ericj1 2023.03.08 10:59 
 

Good day, I am renting the indicator and it is a good indicator. I want to use this indicator to trade GOLD and USD. How to remove all the other currecny lines showing the streght and weakness and be left with only GOLD and USD lines that will show strenght and weakness on thi strenght meter

danmar
2250
danmar 2023.03.03 17:53 
 

HI i just discover that my very very recent asking to have 0, 1 or 2 decimals to have more easy to read was already made ! Great Aleksandr because for me it is so much clear ! your curr str is very very interesting, accurate and your reaction so quick Thanks a Lot. i appreciate a lot i use it , i have a lot of "other" currency and this one is very good and so easy to adapt visual and mode of compute well done for a nice price also Warmly ++++

2023 09 25 : this tool is really very accurate and has all the possibility to adapt at all needs (at least mine !) really accurate, quick compute, and Aleksandr answer all my questions quickly even the response is probably evident

i have 2 necessary tools and this one is one of the 2.

thank you a lot, well done, warmly

Recommended products
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Volume Profile Pro MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Volume Profile Pro Indicator This indicator is the Volume Profile Pro tool, designed to help analyze "at which price level the most trading activity occurred." It comes with these additional special capabilities: 1. Display Modes Volume Profile (Standard): Shows the Total Volume at each price range to visualize key support and resistance zones. Delta / Money Flow: Shows the "difference" between Buy and Sell pressure ( Buy vs Sell ) to indicate who controls the market at that price. You can choos
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
VPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.23 (13)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
SX Currency Strength MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter. It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies. Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shap
PipFinite Razor Scalper
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.4 (47)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilities
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
AIS Trading Levels Intraday
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is designed to determine the time of the greatest trading activity within a day. After this calculation, the indicator builds the most significant trading levels. Comparing these levels with actual price action can provide information about the strength and direction of market trends. Features of the indicator Timeframe must be below D1. Recommended timeframes: M15, M30 and H1. Timeframes above H1 can give a very rough picture. And the use of timeframes below M15 can lead to sho
Signal Strength Meter
Naim El Hajj
4 (5)
Indicators
The Signal Strength Meter is a Multi-Currency, Dual Timeframe Interactive Indicator, which calculates the strength of buy and sell signals, and displays a score for each symbol on a display board. Get a 7-Day Free Trial Version:  Click  Here  (Full Access to The Indicator for 7 Days) Check Video Below For Complete Demonstration, and User Manual here . Key Features: Allows you to see multiple currency signals from one chart Analyses the signals from more than a dozen classic indicators Identif
RiveR Scope Lite
Ruslan Losin
Indicators
RiverScope Lite automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (the lite version is limited to 10, while the full version has 30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Tick Speed Pro
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
FX Strength Meter Pro
Peng Rao
Indicators
FX Strength Meter Pro is a powerful indicator designed for traders seeking optimal trading opportunities in the forex market. Our indicator provides real-time displays of the relative strength of major currency pairs (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD, JPY, CAD), helping you quickly identify the strongest and weakest currencies to enhance your trading strategy. Key features include: Multi-timeframe support: From minute to monthly charts (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1), users can choose which
IceFX VelocityMeter Mini
Norbert Mereg
5 (1)
Indicators
IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is a very unique indicator on MetaTrader 4 platform which measures the speed of the Forex market . It is not a normal volume or other measurement indicator because IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is capable to understand market speed movements which are hidden in ticks and those valuable information cannot be read in an ordinary way from the candles. The software monitors the received ticks (frequency, magnitude of change) within a specified time range, analyzes these info and
Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Lite
Olena Kondratenko
3.6 (5)
Indicators
This multicurrency indicator is the Lite version of the Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro indicator. The indicator is based on original formulas for analyzing the volatility and price movement strength. This allows determining the overbought and oversold states of instruments with great flexibility, as well as setting custom levels for opening buy or sell orders when the overbought or oversold values of the instruments reach a user-defined percentage. A huge advantage of Reversal Zone Lite is the
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. The indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. For di
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a professional analytical tool designed to reveal relative strength and weakness across major currencies and Gold in a single, unified view. Instead of focusing on one symbol at a time, the indicator evaluates multiple instruments simultaneously and plots smooth strength lines in a separate window, making cross-market comparison fast and intuitive. Each colored line represents a currency’s aggregated performance over the selected analysis period. Values above
Supply and Demand Multi Timeframe Indicator
Roman Zhitnik
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi timeframe version of the  Supply and Demand indicator . It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of
PipFinite Energy Beam
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.94 (17)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
Pairs synthetique mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
MACDAD
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides you with MACD formula applied to volume-aware Accumulation/Distribution and OnBalance Volumes indicators. In addition to tick volumes it supports special pseudo-real volumes, synthesized for Forex symbols where real volumes are unknown. More details on the volume surrogates may be found in description of another indicators - TrueVolumeSurrogate and OnBalanceVolumeSurrogate (algorithm of the latter is used internally in MACDAD for AD and OBV calculation before they proceed
BTC Turbo Entry System
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
TURBO ENTRY SYSTEM High-Speed Crypto Signals – Also Works with Forex Pairs Turbo Entry System was created with cryptocurrencies in mind — especially BTC/USD , but it is also fully compatible with major Forex pairs . It is optimized for precision scalping , with non-repainting signals and no delay between price action and the visual alert. No guesswork, no templates, no hidden logic . Just drag the indicator onto the chart and it automatically sets up : background, trend, spread, and signal l
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2247)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Delta Pro Scalper
Prasetyo Gunawan
Indicators
Delta Pro Scalper - Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution, Delta Pro Scalper is a TREND indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend without redrawing or delay.  The indicator uses candlestick OHLC data and analyzing them to determine up trend or down trend, You MUST wait till closing candle, once the dot appear the next open candle you can open buy or sell position. Red Dot = Bearish Trend (Open SELL) Yellow Dot = Bullish Trend (Open BUY) Here's the f
Ultimate Supply Demand
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Indicators
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
More from author
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Currency Strength Meter Pro Dashboard for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (15)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (3)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Currency Strength Meter Pro Dashboard for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Chart State Saver for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
Chart State Saver for MT4 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts. It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT4 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so o
News Scalping Executor for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Experts
News Scalping Executor is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility. This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. To be profitable with this type of trading you should choose the most volatile types of news such as: GDP, CPI, Unemployment Claims, Interest
News Scalping Executor Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Experts
News Scalping Executor Pro is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility. This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading y
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. The indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. For di
Trend Power for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Trend Power Indicator is an indicator which helps to identify trend direction and its power by using moving averages ZigZag pattern and correlations of tradable instruments. It provides trend power data with user-friendly interface which can be read easily and fast.   This indicator by default is configured for trading of Adam Khoo's ( Piranhaprofit ) strategies. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by his strategies. It indicates when all required moving averages are alignment
MA Bounce Strategy for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy. Read   More information about  MA Bounce Strategy . By default MA Bounce Strategy indicator is configured for trading of M1
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies.   The   indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. F
Trend Power for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Power Indicator is an indicator which helps to identify trend direction and its power by using moving averages ZigZag pattern and correlations of tradable instruments. It provides trend power data with user-friendly interface which can be read easily and fast.   This indicator by default is configured for trading of   Adam Khoo's   ( Piranhaprofit ) strategies. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by his strategies. It indicates when all required moving averages are align
Chart State Saver for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
Chart State Saver for MT5 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts. It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT5 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so o
MA Bounce Strategy for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy.  More information about  MA Bounce Strategy can be read by this link  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743037 .  By defau
Filter:
TheHaratashi
39
TheHaratashi 2026.01.13 02:03 
 

This meter is so good I bought a 2nd copy for my other computer! This meter is exactly what I was looking for. I looked everywhere for free or paid meters like this and couldn't find anything until I found this one. And the training links Aleksandr provides are pure gold. They say the holy grail doesn't exist, well, it does now!!!

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2026.01.13 19:13
Thanks for your review.
Ericj1
54
Ericj1 2023.03.08 10:59 
 

Good day, I am renting the indicator and it is a good indicator. I want to use this indicator to trade GOLD and USD. How to remove all the other currecny lines showing the streght and weakness and be left with only GOLD and USD lines that will show strenght and weakness on thi strenght meter

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2023.03.08 11:21
Thanks for you review. It's very important for me. Answer for your question is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48464#!tab=comments&page=8&comment=45459430
danmar
2250
danmar 2023.03.03 17:53 
 

HI i just discover that my very very recent asking to have 0, 1 or 2 decimals to have more easy to read was already made ! Great Aleksandr because for me it is so much clear ! your curr str is very very interesting, accurate and your reaction so quick Thanks a Lot. i appreciate a lot i use it , i have a lot of "other" currency and this one is very good and so easy to adapt visual and mode of compute well done for a nice price also Warmly ++++

2023 09 25 : this tool is really very accurate and has all the possibility to adapt at all needs (at least mine !) really accurate, quick compute, and Aleksandr answer all my questions quickly even the response is probably evident

i have 2 necessary tools and this one is one of the 2.

thank you a lot, well done, warmly

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2023.03.08 11:22
Thanks for your review.
271811
199
271811 2022.09.07 01:55 
 

Stay awayfrom strength meters...They only tell you what happened already in the market...useless

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2024.12.07 14:49
I'm glad to hear that because this indicator was created to show what happening in the market. And traders can use this information to analysis market chart. By the way all indicators analysis historical data and then calculate its own data. There is no indicators which can see future. And it's all good because smarter traders can earn money from less smarter traders unless who become sponsors for successful traders.
Bonnysam
34
Bonnysam 2022.08.20 23:42 
 

One of the best indicators i bought. The indicator is amazing and it saves soo much time. but what amazed me mostly is the level of care and help you get along with the indicator. Thank you Aleksander for offering 5 stars customer service. This will def not be the last time I purchase on of his remarkable indicators. I recommend you to get this indicator, YOU WILL NOT REGRET THIS

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2022.08.21 09:18
Thanks for review. I accept any ideas to improve indicator functionality.
astri453
50
astri453 2021.10.25 14:33 
 

What a good Indicator! I like it.

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2021.10.25 20:22
Thanks for good review. It's very important for me. I'm getting inspiration to improve it.
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2840
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2021.05.18 06:44 
 

Not accurate at all. One minute it gives you clear indication that a trade is good as per levels. You take the trade based off lower tf and BOOM..... Reversal. Consistent losses. Save your money on this one

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2024.01.02 17:10
I tried to help customer to improve its practice of using indicator.
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Hi, I have seen you not very kind review. I want to help you. You first my customer who not so satisfied with my indicator. I think you are using it on a wrong way. I think something wrong with you trading strategy. Then lower timeframe you are using then much higher trading skill trader must have. 1 minutes timeframe is for master expert of trading. It's because on lower timeframe is very easy to manipulate with people. If you are not profitable on D1, H4, H1 TM you shouldn't use lower TF. Also Have you take your trades on price levels? Because if you take it between levels your stop loss can be easily triggered. Indicator shows currencies strength at current time. It's not a leading indicator. It does not see the future. As price starts to change values of indicator changes too and it does its work very accurately (I do not know why you think it's not accurate at all). Tell me about your trading strategy? I think I can help you with it. This indicator helps me to increase my winning trades about 6 percent. You shouldn't trade only indicator values blindly.
10:36 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Good way to use indicator is to find many entries to the market according to you strategy then backtest this entries with indicator. Indicator allows to aggregate CSM values from history, Than you should find best CSM values for entry by analyzing your statistic. Than you should check each new entry. They should have similar CSM values.
11:28 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
By the way tradable pairs are configured for M15 timeframe.
20 May 05:02 ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
Thank you for your reply. Firstly, I am not a new trader. I have a pretty good grasp on what to look for.
Now looking through your message, my trading strategy is trend. I try to stay with the trend amd occasional pullback. Iv'e been trading 1 hr tf but entering off lower tf.(5-15min). I was using your indicator to try to accomplish this better. What I found was that even thhough all indicatirs on m15-D1 would be showing green and over 60% before I would trade with that trend. EG... XAU/USD. XAU would read over 60% on all TF's and USD under 40. Trade would be entered and lost within the hour.
05:03 ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
It would be helpful to see a user guide that caters to the average person on how to initiate your system. As for now, it just loses. Even off 15 min tf
05:06 ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
I also don't know why there is 2 tradable pairs columns. Perhaps you could let me know?
21 May 09:06 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Sorry for my long respond. I have been out. I'll try answer soon.
09:21 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
1) I also don't know why there is 2 tradable pairs columns. Perhaps you could let me know?
First column to shows tradable pairs uses only currencies strength values from different timeframes.
Second columns to shows tradable pairs uses currencies strength values from different timeframes + moving averages alignments.
This columns uses as default presets. As I supposed this columns should be changed by trader according there needs and strategy. It's because each strategy requires its own strength of currencies. Also values from CSM can be used as countertrend traders. For example if strength of USD 80 and strength of CAD 20. These values very over stretched and they can be reversed to opposite direction (USD goes down and CAD goes up).
I supposed trader would backtest its strategy with CSM values and would find the best strength of currencies to its strategy. And then reconfigure tradable pairs columns to show only what trader needs.
Tradable columns count can be changed from 0 to unlimited. It can be done my changing a tradable pairs expression at indicator properties. Look to "Tradable pairs" section at it's properties.
09:24 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
here is rules from one of my trading strategy
...... ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
It has 31 condition to check. CSM takes only 1 item and it allows to increase my win rate about 6 percent according my statistic. And still this item on experimental state. I'm looking for a better values from CSM. Every 3 month I check all setups and analyze values from CSM.
09:29 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
I can share my trading plan. Maybe it will be useful fore you.
09:31 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Also strength for XAU is not very accurate because to identify its strength accurately you broker has to have all pairs with XAU (XAUAUD, XAUCAD, XAUCHF, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUJPY, XAUNZD, XAUUSD)
09:32 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
I think your broker has not all of them.
09:32 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
At indicator properties you can see a warning about it.
09:33 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 09:36 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
I'm working on update right now which allows to backtest history on much more powerful way. Now it allows to grab CSM values only from indexes of closed candles. After update you can grab CSM values from any time with 1 minute precision.
09:39 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
I have many works to do updates for indicators it's very hard to me to write a good documentation. I have started working on it but it still very poor. sorry for that.
09:40 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
About my other strategy you can read here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743037 MA Bounce Strategy
MA Bounce Strategy Indicator There is an indicator which can help to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy. Indicator can be downloaded by this links: MT4
09:40 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
I have sent you this link before.
09:42 ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Also I do not know all details about you strategy. There is a chance that this indicator is useless for you trading strategy.
******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
By the way if you have consistent loss just switch "Buy" and "Sell" buttons and you would gain consistent profit.
Clive Tyler
652
Clive Tyler 2020.11.24 09:32 
 

Excellent indicator from an excellent creator, who offers superb customer service and communication. Highly recommend!

lampaal
239
lampaal 2020.09.16 19:43 
 

Best indicator ever - the functionality is excellent. 100 stars. The new release is even better, now 1000 stars, what a tool!!

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2021.07.09 12:10
Thanks for you review. It's very meaningful for me. Hope it helps customers too.
aw1977
282
aw1977 2020.08.25 07:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.07.17 04:33 
 

Nice Indicator. 10 Stars **********

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6611
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2021.07.09 12:09
Thanks for you review.
Reply to review