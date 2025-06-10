AE MarketInfo Full indicator

Market Info Display is a universal indicator that displays important market information organized in a user—friendly interface directly on the chart. Its functions are designed to efficiently display data that helps traders make informed decisions. 
It provides data on the current spread, time to candle close, current trading session, volume, volatility, daily price change, and ATR (Daily volatility).

The indicator supports multilingual settings (Russian and English), which makes it convenient for users from different countries.

You can remove unnecessary information from the panel so as not to take up much space on the chart, and some of the information is hidden by simply clicking on the panel.
 
 

Each setting allows you to flexibly adapt the indicator to the user's requirements.
Assigning indicator settings:
1. Show_MainInfo (Show the main line) - Displays basic information: pair, timeframe and current price.
2. Show_Spread (Show the spread) - Enables the display of the current spread in pips.
3. Show_TimeLeft (Show time to close) - Shows the remaining time until the current candle closes.
4. Show_SwapInfo (Show swap values) - Displays swaps (long and short positions).
5. Show_Sessions (Show trading sessions) - Shows the current trading session (Asian, European, American).
6. Show_Volativity (Show volatility) - Shows the average volatility for a given period.
7. Show_Volume (Show volume) - Displays the current volume and the average volume for previous periods.
8. Volatility_Period (Period for calculating volatility) - The number of candlesticks for calculating average volatility.
9. Font_Size (Font Size) - Sets the font size for the indicator text.
10. Font_Type (Font Type) is the font used to display the text.
11. Text_Color (Text color) - The color of the text of the main information.
12. Info_Color (Color of additional information) - The color of the text for additional information (for example, swaps, volume).
13. Background (Background color) - The background color for the indicator labels.
14. Corner (Screen corner) - The corner of the graph where the information will be displayed (0-3).
15. X_Distance (X offset) - The horizontal offset from the selected angle.
16. Y_Distance (Y offset) - Vertical offset from the selected angle.
17. Line_Spacing (Line spacing) - The distance between lines of text.
18. Value_Offset (The distance between the name and the value) is the indentation between the parameter name and its value.
19. Show_ATR_Info (Show ATR information) - Controls the display of data on daily ATR, traveled and available range.
20. Use_English (Use English) - Switches the interface language between English (`true`) and Russian (`false', by default).
