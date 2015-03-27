Flat Factor

5

The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions.

It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions.

Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument.

Does not redraw its readings.

You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price.


Settings:

  • Period_FF = 7 - indicator period
  • Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in %

Wish you all successful trading!

Reviews 1
bluescreen_b
44
bluescreen_b 2019.08.04 09:27 
 

Good baseline, thank you !

