XauUsd Net Strength

The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison.

The indicator plots six components in a separate window:

  • Green & Red Histogram → Shows the net strength of Gold vs USD. Positive values (green) indicate Gold dominance, while negative values (red) highlight USD dominance.

  • Gold Strength Line (gold) → Tracks aggregated performance of gold against several global currencies.

  • USD Strength Line (blue) → Tracks the U.S. dollar against major and minor counterparts.

  • Net Strength Line (white) → Displays the difference between Gold and USD strength.

  • Signal Line (magenta) → A smoothed filter line to help confirm shifts in momentum.

How to use it:

  • A bullish bias is suggested when the Net Strength and Gold line rise above the USD line or when the histogram flips green.

  • A bearish bias is suggested when Net Strength turns negative, histogram is red, or the USD line outpaces gold.

  • Crossovers of the Net Strength line and Signal line often signal momentum shifts, useful for timing entries.

  • Built-in alerts (popup, sound, email, push) notify you of critical crossovers, so you don’t miss key opportunities.

This makes the indicator suitable for swing traders and intraday traders looking to assess the underlying tug-of-war between gold and the dollar, filter false signals, and align trades with stronger directional flows.

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Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Mateus Caldeira
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Mateus Caldeira 2026.04.14 11:34 
 

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