IntradaySignals

Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that:

The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair

Does not redraw and works on opening bar.

Time frames - M1-H1.

Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15.

Signals are produced based on the used of HMA, Laguerre, ADX

and local extrema ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72879)

Settings

ALARM- enable/disable the alarm;

Push - enable/disable Push notification.



