IntradaySignals
- Indicators
- Oleg Borisov
- Version: 8.5
- Updated: 16 October 2021
- Activations: 10
Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that:
- generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades;
- displays recommended Take Profit and Stop Loss;
- displays current profit on open trade;
- displays current spread.
The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair
Does not redraw and works on opening bar.
Time frames - M1-H1.
Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15.
Signals are produced based on the used of HMA, Laguerre, ADX
and local extrema ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72879)
Settings
- ALARM- enable/disable the alarm;
- Push - enable/disable Push notification.
Its an excellent product especially for scalpers needs little filtering as most of the signals are good, you can easily get 10 to 20 pips. highly recommended for scalpers. excellent work.
UPDATE 15/11/21
Am loving the product especially when combined with Oleg's new multi time-frame indicator which he has graciously made free this is a scalpers full package.