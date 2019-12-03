IntradaySignals

Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that:

  • generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades;
  • displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss;
  • displays current profit on open trade;
  • displays  current spread.

The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair

Does not redraw and works on opening bar. 

Time frames - M1-H1.

Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15.

Signals are produced based on the used of HMA, Laguerre, ADX

and local extrema (  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72879)

Settings

  • ALARM- enable/disable the alarm;
  • Push - enable/disable Push notification.



Reviews 2
Arhyel Mshelia
394
Arhyel Mshelia 2021.10.30 01:27 
 

Its an excellent product especially for scalpers needs little filtering as most of the signals are good, you can easily get 10 to 20 pips. highly recommended for scalpers. excellent work.

UPDATE 15/11/21

Am loving the product especially when combined with Oleg's new multi time-frame indicator which he has graciously made free this is a scalpers full package.

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2022.10.14 09:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Borisov
14443
Reply from developer Oleg Borisov 2022.10.14 10:08
Morning Lauro! You can down load this indicator from https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/73806?source=Site+Profile+Seller/ And I did not understand about Mshelia
