Fractal Pro is a professional version of the display of fractals with additional filtering. Visualizes fractals by price and volume. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intra-day, mid-term trading.

Fractals - candles on which the price turned in the opposite direction. Volumetric fractal is an extremum not only in price, but also maximum in volume.

Features

Visualizes the location of price reversals. Marks candles that are fractals both in price and volume. Suitable for all types of trade, in all markets. Allows you to enter with minimal risk. Do not redraw the chart. It has the ability to fine-tune the definition of fractals. The system is easy to configure and use. The minimum CPU load. Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.

How the indicator works To define a fractal candle, 2 candles are usually used on the left side and 2 candles on the right side of the fractal candle. If the extremum is not rewritten by them, then the candle is considered a fractal. Volumetric fractal is an extremum not only in price, but also maximum in volume. In this indicator, you can manually set the number of candles from the left and right, thereby filtering false reversals.

There is also a volume fractal setting - a fractal candle with a maximum volume. Regular fractals are shown as circles. Orange - sell, light blue - buy. Bulk fractals are displayed with rhombus. Red - sell, blue - buy. How to trade 1. The indicator is used as a microscope to clarify the entry point. If the formation of a new fractal coincided with the entry condition on your system, then this will be the entry point. 2. With volatile movements, the indicator gives good scalper trades in both directions at the current settings. I recommend trading with the trend, see the screenshot. Settings

- - - - - - - Fractal properties - - - - - - - Fractal properties

Left side of fractal (bars) - bars on the left side of the fractal candle

Right side of fractal (bars) - bars on the right side of the fractal candle

Left side of volume fractal (bars) - bars on the left side of the volume of the fractal candle

Right side of volume fractal (bars) - bars on the left side of the volume of the fractal candle

- - - - - - - Fractal visualization - - - - - - - Visualization

Showing volume fractals only - show volume fractals only

History bars - the number of historical bars to draw the indicator

- - - - - - - Alerts - - - - - - -

Alert - enable Alert warning about a new fractal

Push notification - enable Push warning about a new fractal

Email - enable Email warning about a new fractal

I would appreciate your review and any feedback on product improvements.



