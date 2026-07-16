Sweep Protocol Essentials MT5

SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials — See liquidity before the market gets there

Before looking for a signal, you need to know where to look.

SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials continuously plots the liquidity levels that institutions target, and alerts you the moment price touches them.

Previous day's high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, full session ranges for Asia / London / New York: these are the zones the market revisits constantly. Essentials automatically displays them on your chart and notifies you at the right time, so you don't have to watch the screen constantly.

Key Features
- Automatic liquidity levels: previous day, week and month high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, plotted and updated automatically.
- Session ranges: Asia, London, New York displayed continuously, with color-coding per session.
- Touch alerts: notification (popup and/or push) as soon as a key level is reached, no need to stay glued to the screen.
- Mini dashboard: market context at a glance (active session, today's levels) directly on the chart.
- Lightweight and non-intrusive: zero impact on your platform's fluidity, no data sent externally.
- Universal: all symbols, all timeframes, indices, forex, metals, crypto CFDs.

How It Works
The market structurally returns to a limited number of levels: those that concentrate the most pending orders. SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials identifies these levels from the price structure of previous days, weeks and sessions, keeps them updated with each new candle, and signals their touch in real time. It focuses on one question: knowing where liquidity sits, mapped clearly and kept current automatically.

Who It's For
- Traders discovering the ICT / SMC approach who want to visualize liquidity levels without complexity.
- Discretionary traders who already build their own market reading and want a reliable visual reminder of key levels.
- Anyone who wants a first, no-cost look at automatic liquidity mapping before committing to a more complete workflow.

What's Included
- The SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials indicator (.ex5 file, MetaTrader 5), 100% free.
- Liquidity levels, session ranges, touch alerts and the mini dashboard.
- Product updates as long as it is active on the Market.
This edition focuses on liquidity mapping and level-touch alerts; it does not include sweep detection, order block confirmation, a virtual trade engine or a prop-firm dashboard.

Getting Started
1) Install the indicator from the Terminal, Custom Indicators tab of your MetaTrader 5.
2) Drag SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials onto any chart, symbol and timeframe of your choice.
3) Let the levels and session ranges build automatically.
4) Enable the alerts that suit you (popup and/or push) to be notified as soon as a level is touched.

Manual and Support
Contact the author via MQL5 messaging for the quick-start guide and for any questions. The dedicated method blog address is sent on request.

Pricing
Free. No time limit, no locked features within the scope described above.

Decision-support and educational indicator. It does not place or modify any real orders. This is not investment advice. Trading carries risk of capital loss.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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SWEEP PROTOCOL — Trade the distribution, not the noise. There is no equivalent on the marketplace for liquidity sweep trading. The market does not break a high or a low by accident. It goes hunting the orders resting there — and then it turns around. SWEEP PROTOCOL shows you that turn, live, on your chart. The indicator is easy to use. Attach it to any chart and it does the rest: it maps the levels smart money actually targets, waits for the sweep, and only then marks the reversal. No predicti
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SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials — See liquidity before the market hits it Before looking for a signal, you need to know where to look. SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials continuously plots the liquidity levels that institutions target, and alerts you as soon as price touches them. Previous day's high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, full ranges of Asia / London / New York sessions: these are the zones the market revisits constantly. Essentials displays them automatically on your chart and notifies you at t
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Sweep Protocol MT4
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SWEEP PROTOCOL — Trade the distribution, not the noise. There is no equivalent on the marketplace for liquidity sweep trading. The market does not break a high or a low by accident. It goes hunting the orders resting there — and then it turns around. SWEEP PROTOCOL shows you that turn, live, on your chart. The indicator is easy to use. Attach it to any chart and it does the rest: it maps the levels smart money actually targets, waits for the sweep, and only then marks the reversal. No predicti
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