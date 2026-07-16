Sweep Protocol Essentials MT5

SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials — See liquidity before the market gets there



Before looking for a signal, you need to know where to look.



SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials continuously plots the liquidity levels that institutions target, and alerts you the moment price touches them.



Previous day's high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, full session ranges for Asia / London / New York: these are the zones the market revisits constantly. Essentials automatically displays them on your chart and notifies you at the right time, so you don't have to watch the screen constantly.



Key Features

- Automatic liquidity levels: previous day, week and month high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, plotted and updated automatically.

- Session ranges: Asia, London, New York displayed continuously, with color-coding per session.

- Touch alerts: notification (popup and/or push) as soon as a key level is reached, no need to stay glued to the screen.

- Mini dashboard: market context at a glance (active session, today's levels) directly on the chart.

- Lightweight and non-intrusive: zero impact on your platform's fluidity, no data sent externally.

- Universal: all symbols, all timeframes, indices, forex, metals, crypto CFDs.



How It Works

The market structurally returns to a limited number of levels: those that concentrate the most pending orders. SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials identifies these levels from the price structure of previous days, weeks and sessions, keeps them updated with each new candle, and signals their touch in real time. It focuses on one question: knowing where liquidity sits, mapped clearly and kept current automatically.



Who It's For

- Traders discovering the ICT / SMC approach who want to visualize liquidity levels without complexity.

- Discretionary traders who already build their own market reading and want a reliable visual reminder of key levels.

- Anyone who wants a first, no-cost look at automatic liquidity mapping before committing to a more complete workflow.



What's Included

- The SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials indicator (.ex5 file, MetaTrader 5), 100% free.

- Liquidity levels, session ranges, touch alerts and the mini dashboard.

- Product updates as long as it is active on the Market.

This edition focuses on liquidity mapping and level-touch alerts; it does not include sweep detection, order block confirmation, a virtual trade engine or a prop-firm dashboard.



Getting Started

1) Install the indicator from the Terminal, Custom Indicators tab of your MetaTrader 5.

2) Drag SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials onto any chart, symbol and timeframe of your choice.

3) Let the levels and session ranges build automatically.

4) Enable the alerts that suit you (popup and/or push) to be notified as soon as a level is touched.



Manual and Support

Contact the author via MQL5 messaging for the quick-start guide and for any questions. The dedicated method blog address is sent on request.



Pricing

Free. No time limit, no locked features within the scope described above.



Decision-support and educational indicator. It does not place or modify any real orders. This is not investment advice. Trading carries risk of capital loss.



