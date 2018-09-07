SC MTF Rsi MT5
- Indicators
-
Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.15
- Updated: 18 February 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is RSI?
Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses over a specified period.
RSI is primarily used to identify overbought and oversold conditions. High readings indicate overbought conditions, while low readings indicate oversold conditions. Traders also watch for divergences between RSI and price action, which can signal potential trend reversals.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley, extreme zones)
- Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Multiple drawing and color modes (histogram/line, simple/direction/level-based coloring)
- Adjustable overbought/oversold levels with optional middle level
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- RSI parameters: Period (default: 14), Applied price, Bar shift offset.
- Multi-timeframe: RSI timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
- Levels Settings:
- Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set High/Low boundaries, optional Middle level display.
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, level cross, peak/valley, extreme zones, middle level cross).
- Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter, middle level alerts.
- Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color modes: Simple, Direction-based, Level-based (multiple modes).
- Display options: Histogram mode, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width).
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