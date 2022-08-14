Gatotkaca Support Resistance Trendline
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Gatotkaca Support Resistance Trendline Indicator is a simple indicator that detects support, resistance and trendlines. It will helps you find breakout momentum based on lines calculated by this indicator.
This is conceptually based on fractals, but with customizable periods. Compatible for any timeframes. You can customize how this indicator work by setting up the period input.
nice little tool! good as an extension to other indicators