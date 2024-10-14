Fractals Top and Bottom Indicator

5

Discover the power of fractals to uncover significant market reversals! This custom Fractals Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to help traders quickly and effectively spot potential swing highs and lows, providing visual cues that make trading decisions easier.

Key Features:

  • Clear Buy & Sell Signals: Green and red arrows highlight bullish and bearish fractals, helping you effortlessly identify significant price pivots.

  • Customizable Analysis Depth: Choose the number of bars to evaluate for fractal formation, giving you flexibility in adjusting sensitivity to suit your trading style.

  • Noise Reduction Logic: The indicator intelligently ignores consecutive fractals of the same type, providing cleaner, actionable signals without unnecessary noise.

  • Simple Yet Powerful Visuals: Arrows are displayed directly on the chart at key reversal points, allowing for easy visual confirmation of market trends.

Why This Indicator?

Fractals are a powerful tool in technical analysis that allow you to identify reversal areas in the market, giving you an edge in timing your entries and exits. This indicator is ideal for both beginner and advanced traders who want to enhance their market analysis with clean and actionable swing signals.

Use Cases:

  • Trend Reversals: Spot major reversals to enter trades at the best possible points.

  • Support & Resistance: Identify support and resistance areas that align with key market swings.

  • Complement Other Strategies: Use this indicator alongside moving averages, Fibonacci, or other strategies to confirm your trade decisions.

No more second-guessing your entries or exits - add this Fractals Indicator to your trading toolkit and boost your confidence in navigating market movements. Download today and take control of your trading journ


Reviews 2
wpawel69
205
wpawel69 2025.04.11 14:16 
 

So far the best working identifier I've found and it's free too :)

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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wpawel69
205
wpawel69 2025.04.11 14:16 
 

So far the best working identifier I've found and it's free too :)

Ronan Coelho Oriques
334
Ronan Coelho Oriques 2024.10.29 03:41 
 

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