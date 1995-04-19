HighsAndLowsPro
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The HighsAndLowsPro indicator for MetaTrader 5 marks local highs and lows in the chart. It distinguishes between weak and strong highs and lows. The line thicknesses and colours can be individually adjusted. In the default setting, the weak highs and lows are displayed thinner, the strong ones thicker. Weak highs and lows have 3 candles in front of and behind them whose highs are lower and lows are higher. The strong highs and lows have 5 candles each.