Santa Donchian
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Santa Donchian Indicator is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market.
The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range. Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger.
Advantages
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
- Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor.
- Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
Donchian Channel indicator a great addition to the Santa Trader. Thank you for posting it.