WindFlow HTF MT5

WindFlow HTF is a useful tool suited to use in conjunction together with my WindFlow indicator. This indicator will give you a background vision about the price action trend on a higher timeframe, so when it runs with the WindFlow indicator you have an almost complete trading solution. At this point, you only need some support/resistance analysis and a bit of focus to become a consistent trader.


The metaphorical "wind's ballet"

Professional traders know that every timeframe is governed by its own “above meaningful timeframe” but at the same time this higher timeframe is driven by its own lower timeframe in an inner fashion; this means that the higher timeframe will be late on the momentum moves than its lower timeframe but at the same time when the move occurs on the higher timeframe it is a meaningful move. This is a bit like the “wind's ballet” where different directional flows are mixed to form turbulence or quiet moments but when the quiet is too long and strange, sooner or later there will be a huge storm! I studied these concepts for years and they never cease to fascinate me: market's operators are behaving like the nature's forces, this is an awesome concept! Also, if you know Fibonacci (alias Leonardo Pisano, an Italian mathematician genius) he discovered a sequence which very often occurs in nature just like in the financial markets.

Now, one question arises: why traders (especially newbies) often have hard time to be consistently profitable? Well, many times (almost always), this happens because they are not aware of the market type; is it ranging or trending? Is it quiet or volatile? Capability to spot the correct market type is vital for your work as a trader just like the ground's conditions are vital for race cars success! "Expecting the same system to work in all market types is the definition of insanity" this is the sentence by a great market's psychologist Van Tharp in "Market Wizards" financial book.


Main Features

  • Based on WindFlow trend's dynamics (without momentum/volatility calculation but only meaningful trend direction)
  • Very useful for technical analysis
  • Works on every symbol and timeframe
  • Optional use of “above meaningful timeframe” auto-detection or manual timeframe choice


Inputs

  • period: indicator's period
  • strength: indicator's strength
  • WindFlowHTFTimeFrame: allow selection of your desired TF to show trend dynamics (if WindFlowHTFautoTF is false)
  • WindFlowHTFautoTF (true/false): enble or disable the auto-detection of the "above meaningful timeframe"
  • LoockBackBars: how many bars it look back for calculations (100 by default is enough to have correct calculations)



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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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WindFlow HTF is a useful tool suited to use in conjunction together with my WindFlow indicator. This indicator will give you a background vision about the price action trend on a higher timeframe, so when it runs with the WindFlow indicator you have an almost complete trading solution. At this point, you only need some support/resistance analysis and a bit of focus to become a consistent trader. The metaphorical "wind's ballet" Professional traders know that every timeframe is governed by its o
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WindExpansion is a fully automated solution to get a smart edge type from the market: it will enter when the “smart money” is starting to heavy push the market (after accumulation/distribution phases that form tiny ranges) and volume is expanding due big interest to sustain the price caused by psychological buying/selling pressure; when this situation happens many traders will try to fade the move but “big dogs” will be stronger and collect profits by the crowd; when the opposite situation happe
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WindReturn is a fully automated solution to exploit the particular market tendence of the price to return, periodically and cyclically, to its own mean.  This algo-solution is the result of years of research through charts and market theories with particular attention to dynamic behavior of currency pairs "ripples", encapsulating the observations in a technical art form. Technical details WindReturn will mainly focus to profit in the short term trend ,but also in the "hot zones" where the pric
WindExpansion MT5
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WindExpansion is a fully automated solution to get a smart edge type from the market: it will enter when the “smart money” is starting to heavy push the market (after accumulation/distribution phases that form tiny ranges) and volume is expanding due big interest to sustain the price caused by psychological buying/selling pressure; when this situation happens many traders will try to fade the move but “big dogs” will be stronger and collect profits by the crowd; when the opposite situation happe
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WindFlow is a powerful solution for manual traders that will drive your trading decisions in no time. I designed this indicator taking into account three main concepts: momentum, break of recent trend and volatility. Just like the wind's flow any trend can have small correction or major change in its direction based on the main trend's strength, so at glance you can have a very good idea on the next "wind's direction" when you look at your charts. How to properly use WindFlow? WindFlow is the p
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