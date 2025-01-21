Real Trend Zigzag PRO MT4

Real Trend Zigzag PRO shows the real trend of a market, unlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends. 

Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position.

The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time. You can set the second timeframe in the input options

MT5 version also available in the market.

Input Options:

  • Show second timeframe
  • Set second timeframe
  • Show 1-2-3 Labels
  • Line thickness
  • Line colors


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This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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