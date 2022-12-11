Indicator of time until the end of the candle. Shows the time until the end of the candle, as well as the server time. Text can display the trend or direction of the candle, sound notifications are built in

Peculiarities:



Displays the time until the end of the current candle as well as other timeframes that can be adjusted or disabled if necessary

AW Candle Time can select the direction of the current candle or trend with the AW Super Trend indicator

The trend strategy is highlighted in the selected color

Built-in sound notification and additional coloring of the time before changing the candle

The display can be configured next to the current price or in any corner of the chart, which is flexibly adjusted in the input settings

Instruction -> HERE / More products -> HERE

Input variables:



MAIN

Candle_Time_Location - Location of the candle timestamp. Can be located at the corners of the chart or next to the current price

Trend_Strategy - Use colored candle timestamps. Can be colored in the direction of the trend using the AW SuperTrend indicator. Can be colored according to the direction of the current candle. Or without taking into account the trend strategy

Show_Server_Time - Show or hide server time

Current_Time_Location - Select a location to display server time. Can be displayed at the corners of the chart

CANDLE TIME

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy on the current timeframe

Font_Size - Change the font size for displaying candle time on the current timeframe

UPPER TIME

Show_Upper_Time_Text - Show or hide the top text

Upper_Timeframe - Select timeframe for upper text

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy according to the selected timeframe

Font_Size - Font size for displaying candle time according to the selected timeframe

Angle_upper_label - Fit the upper text display angle relative to the center one. Used only when placed next to the current price

LOWER TIME

Show_Lower_Time_Text - Show lower text

Lower_Timeframe - Select the lower text timeframe to display

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy according to the selected timeframe

Font_Size - Change font size for candle time display according to the selected timeframe

Angle_lower_label - Change the angle of the bottom text relative to the center. Can only be used when placed next to the current price

SUPERTREND SETTINGS

Period - Set the period of the AW SuperTrend indicator

Multiplier - Select multiplier shift for ATR indicator AW SuperTrend

Max_bars_for_calculation - Change the number of bars to calculate the indicator

ALERTS

Sound_alert - Enable or disable the sound notification of a candle change

Seconds_before_new_candle_for_alert - Set the time to alert before the end of the candle

Custom_alert_sound - Select a custom alert sound

LAST SECOND

Painted_last_seconds - Repaint text in the last seconds before changing candles

Last_seconds_for_paint - Enter the number of last seconds of the candle to paint with a different color

up_color_last_seconds - Select the uptrend text color for the last seconds of the candle

Down_color_last_seconds - Change the color of the downtrend text for the last seconds of the candle

GRAPHICS

Font_Size - Font size of the central text

Color - Select text color, display without filter

Up_color - Uptrend text color

Down_color - Downtrend text color

X_Server_Time - Shift server time on the X axis

Y_Server_Time - Shift server time on the Y axis

X_Time - Change candle timestamp on x-axis

Y_Time - Change the offset of the candle time along the Y axis

Y_offset_between_Time_labels - Change the indent between lines of text when displayed in the corners of the chart

Upper_prefix_text - Enter prefix for upper text

Lower_prefix_text - Create a prefix for lower text

X_offset_in_candles - Change the text offset from the current price when displayed next to the price

Support:



We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support.

Thanks for understanding.