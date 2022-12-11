AW Candle Time

5

Indicator of time until the end of the candle. Shows the time until the end of the candle, as well as the server time. Text can display the trend or direction of the candle, sound notifications are built in

Peculiarities:

  • Displays the time until the end of the current candle as well as other timeframes that can be adjusted or disabled if necessary
  • AW Candle Time can select the direction of the current candle or trend with the AW Super Trend indicator
  • The trend strategy is highlighted in the selected color
  • Built-in sound notification and additional coloring of the time before changing the candle
  • The display can be configured next to the current price or in any corner of the chart, which is flexibly adjusted in the input settings

Instruction -> HERE / More products -> HERE

Input variables:

MAIN

Candle_Time_Location - Location of the candle timestamp. Can be located at the corners of the chart or next to the current price

Trend_Strategy - Use colored candle timestamps. Can be colored in the direction of the trend using the AW SuperTrend indicator. Can be colored according to the direction of the current candle. Or without taking into account the trend strategy

Show_Server_Time - Show or hide server time

Current_Time_Location - Select a location to display server time. Can be displayed at the corners of the chart

CANDLE TIME

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy on the current timeframe

Font_Size - Change the font size for displaying candle time on the current timeframe

UPPER TIME

Show_Upper_Time_Text - Show or hide the top text

Upper_Timeframe - Select timeframe for upper text

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy   according to the selected timeframe

Font_Size - Font size for displaying candle time according to the selected timeframe

Angle_upper_label - Fit the upper text display angle relative to the center one. Used only when placed next to the current price

LOWER TIME

Show_Lower_Time_Text - Show lower text

Lower_Timeframe - Select the lower text timeframe to display

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy   according to the selected timeframe

Font_Size - Change font size for candle time display according to the selected timeframe

Angle_lower_label - Change the angle of the bottom text relative to the center. Can only be used when placed next to the current price

SUPERTREND SETTINGS

Period - Set the period of the AW SuperTrend indicator

Multiplier - Select multiplier shift for ATR indicator AW SuperTrend

Max_bars_for_calculation - Change the number of bars to calculate the indicator

ALERTS

Sound_alert - Enable or disable the sound notification of a candle change

Seconds_before_new_candle_for_alert - Set the time to alert before the end of the candle

Custom_alert_sound - Select a custom alert sound

LAST SECOND

Painted_last_seconds - Repaint text in the last seconds before changing candles

Last_seconds_for_paint - Enter the number of last seconds of the candle to paint with a different color

up_color_last_seconds - Select the uptrend text color for the last seconds of the candle

Down_color_last_seconds - Change the color of the downtrend text for the last seconds of the candle

GRAPHICS

Font_Size - Font size of the central text

Color - Select text color, display without filter

Up_color - Uptrend text color

Down_color - Downtrend text color

X_Server_Time - Shift server time on the X axis

Y_Server_Time - Shift server time on the Y axis

X_Time - Change candle timestamp on x-axis

Y_Time - Change the offset of the candle time along the Y axis

Y_offset_between_Time_labels - Change the indent between lines of text when displayed in the corners of the chart

Upper_prefix_text - Enter prefix for upper text

Lower_prefix_text - Create a prefix for lower text

X_offset_in_candles - Change the text offset from the current price when displayed next to the price

Support:

We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support.

Thanks for understanding.

Reviews 6
Tomi Luv
918
Tomi Luv 2026.05.21 22:00 
 

Works perfect

Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2025.02.17 00:14 
 

Excelente indicador. Muchas gracias.

LuckyTrader
16
LuckyTrader 2023.08.29 19:31 
 

Thanks

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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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4.8 (104)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Envelopes EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Fully automated trading robot.   The advisor works by strategy   t he   breakout of dynamic support and resistance levels , the well-known Envelopes indicator is used to determine the signals .   In addition, the EA implements the possibility of averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation, three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Can be used on an
AW RSI based EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Experts
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
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Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
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AW Trading Software Limited
3.67 (3)
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AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
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AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
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AW Grids Maker is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT5 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Suit
AW Close By Total Profit MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
Utilities
This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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Tomi Luv
918
Tomi Luv 2026.05.21 22:00 
 

Works perfect

Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2025.02.17 00:14 
 

Excelente indicador. Muchas gracias.

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5813
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2023.09.20 00:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LuckyTrader
16
LuckyTrader 2023.08.29 19:31 
 

Thanks

TI-trader
163
TI-trader 2023.03.27 10:43 
 

Thank you so much for creating this indicator and giving it for free! I have tried mostly everything and this so far is the BEST in terms of UI and functions.

Forexdot
129
Forexdot 2023.03.03 21:31 
 

Very useful tool if u are day trader or using bigger time frame . Customized tool suits your needs.

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