Grid for Gold EA

GRID for GOLD EA

1.OVERVIEW

The XAUUSD Grid Trading EA is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for spot gold trading. It implements a grid trading strategy with dynamic spacing and advanced risk management features. The EA opens buy and sell orders at calculated price intervals, capitalizing on gold's natural price oscillations while managing risk through multiple safety mechanisms.


2.  Unique Features

Ø Dynamic grid spacing based on gold's volatility
Ø Precise USD-based profit/loss calculations

ØSmart Grid Management
Ø   - ATR-based dynamic grid spacing
Ø   - Automatic grid adjustment

Ø   - Multiple safety checks before order placement


3. TIMEFRAME :   Any chart on XAUUSD as the required timeframe already built-in into EA

4. Final Note :      Best during normal volatility  

5. Setting for Lot size and TPSL in USD have to follow the following ratio: 0.05 / 60 / 300. If you want to trade at 0.1 then the TP in USD shall be 120 and SL 600

