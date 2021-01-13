Curve Basic

5


BACKTEST NOW! (or see backtest sreenshots below, last update: 30/4/2021) (How to backtest any system correctly)


LIVE SIGNALhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/995254


CURVE is a Honest, Secure and Automated Software for Generation of Daily Profits on Forex Market. With its fully automatic architecture, CURVE is an autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.
Martingale, Grid, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used.


CURVE works on EURUSD currency, timeframe H1. Minimum deposit: 100 USD

A broker with low spread levels is strongly recommended.  


The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners   
  • CURVE uses only pending orders on the broker's server
  • CURVE has a built-in protection against large broker spread
  • CURVE made all trades with a FIXED StopLoss
  • CURVE trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable
  • CURVE uses a smart trailing stop, wich allows to make the most profitable gain from market fluctuations
  • CURVE makes decisions based on a deep analysis of the last 20 years quotes (in order to have best performance, the EURUSD H1 history must be as complete as possible. This will give CURVE the opportunity to have a deeper analysis of the market history and make better decisions)
  • As always, remember that past performance doesn't guarantee future results!


Input parameters:

  • Show Info Panel: hide/display graphic Info Panel in the upper left corner of the screen
  • Load Curve Graph Template: load custom curve graph templates on the chart
  • Broker GMT: (Ex. if your Market Watch MT4 hour is GMT+2, Broker GMT must be set to 2)
  • Start GMT Hour: start working hour on GMT time
  • End GMT Hour: end working hour on GMT Time
  • Spread to disable ops: above this spread level trading won't be allowed
  • Spread to enable ops: under this spread level trading will be allowed
  • RISK (main options):
    • LOW RISK: autolot starting from 0,01 lots for 100 USD deposit (0,10 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)
    • MEDIUM RISK: autolot starting from 0,02 lots for 100 USD deposit  (0,20 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)
    • HIGH RISK: autolot starting from 0,03 lots for 100 USD deposit  (0,30 lots for 1.000 USD deposit etc...)
    • FIXED LOT
  • FIX Lot Size: (with RISK set to FIXED LOT) 
  • Stop Loss Total Points: when the Pips sum of ALL open loss operations falls above this level, all operations will be closed and we'll get a Stop Loss. 
  • Trailing Stop Gap: main points gap for trailing stop
  • Trailing Stop Step: secondary points gap for trailing stop
  • Magic Number: unique identification number for each operation that will be opened by CURVE. It allows CURVE to run simultaneously with other EAs on the same account.

    Watch the video below to see how CURVE works!

     

    👍  Enjoy!


    Reviews 5
    Giacomo Lugari
    579
    Giacomo Lugari 2021.03.12 09:20 
     

    Best EA tried in real so far. The results on real account are very similar to the test results. Roberto offers a very high level of assistance. I recommend everyone to test this product and to trust Roberto.

    mrea59
    1782
    mrea59 2021.01.21 18:13 
     

    I tested CURVE using 99.90% tick data modelling (Tick Data Suite) and the results were as described by the author - excellent, with small drawdown. I therefore made the decision to buy and I setup CURVE earlier today on my real account - I know it was only my first 2 trades but both trades closed well in profit. I had one or two questions, so I sent a PM to Roberto the developer and he responded within minutes - very helpful. Hoping that the positive results continue.

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    5 (2)
    Experts
    Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
    Apache MHL Moving Average
    Paulo Roberto Da Costa
    Experts
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    Goldbot One MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Experts
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    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
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    Dark Algo
    Marco Solito
    4.67 (70)
    Experts
    Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
    EA Budak Ubat
    Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
    4 (3)
    Experts
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    SentinelAI
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    Experts
    No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
    Trust EA MT4
    Konstantin Kulikov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    Experts
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    4.67 (9)
    Experts
    Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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    MT4 Progress Bar
    Roberto Sau
    Utilities
    Track all your operations in a single glance! Simple, useful, lite, cheap. That's the way we like it! Mt4 ProgressBar allows you to have, with a single glance at the PC screen, a clear and intuitive idea of ​​the current evolution of each single open operation. We know how important it is to quickly understand your global trading position , and we know how often it is difficult having only the simple view of the open trades that metatrader offers us. Mt4 ProgressBar , in addition to providing
    CURVE Lite
    Roberto Sau
    Experts
    Here's the   LITE   version of the   CURVE BASIC   EA! Easier, cheaper, but no less powerful! BACKTEST NOW! (or see backtest sreenshots below,  last update:  30/4/2021 ) ( How to backtest any system correctly ) (You can find CURVE BASIC HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60487  ) LIVE SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/995254 CURVE   is a honest, secure and automated algorithm for generation of daily profits on Forex Market.  With its fully automatic architecture, CURVE is
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    Giacomo Lugari
    579
    Giacomo Lugari 2021.03.12 09:20 
     

    Best EA tried in real so far. The results on real account are very similar to the test results. Roberto offers a very high level of assistance. I recommend everyone to test this product and to trust Roberto.

    zj1142
    211
    zj1142 2021.02.22 12:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Benjamin Sanchez Parra
    1296
    Benjamin Sanchez Parra 2021.02.16 12:19 
     

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    fabiobonde
    211
    fabiobonde 2021.01.30 18:53 
     

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    mrea59
    1782
    mrea59 2021.01.21 18:13 
     

    I tested CURVE using 99.90% tick data modelling (Tick Data Suite) and the results were as described by the author - excellent, with small drawdown. I therefore made the decision to buy and I setup CURVE earlier today on my real account - I know it was only my first 2 trades but both trades closed well in profit. I had one or two questions, so I sent a PM to Roberto the developer and he responded within minutes - very helpful. Hoping that the positive results continue.

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