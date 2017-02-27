Candle Times
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator works only on the chart periods smaller than the daily period. It shows the boundaries of the daily candle and trading sessions.
Description of the indicator settings:
- Count_Bars - limit on the number of bars for indicator calculation
- lineColor - line color
- lineStyle - line style
- lineWidth - line width
- candle_up - color of bullish candle mark
- candle_dn - color of bearish candle mark
- candleWidth - candle width
- AsiaBegin - opening time of the Asian session
- AsiaEnd - closing time of the Asian session
- AsiaColor - color of the Asian session
- EurBegin - opening time of the European session
- EurEnd - closing time of the European session
- EurColor - color of the European session
- USABegin - opening time of the US session
- USAEnd - closing time of the US Session
- USAColor - color of the US session
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