Candle Times

The indicator works only on the chart periods smaller than the daily period. It shows the boundaries of the daily candle and trading sessions.

Description of the indicator settings:

  • Count_Bars - limit on the number of bars for indicator calculation
  • lineColor - line color
  • lineStyle - line style
  • lineWidth - line width
  • candle_up - color of bullish candle mark
  • candle_dn - color of bearish candle mark
  • candleWidth - candle width
  • AsiaBegin - opening time of the Asian session
  • AsiaEnd - closing time of the Asian session
  • AsiaColor - color of the Asian session
  • EurBegin - opening time of the European session
  • EurEnd - closing time of the European session
  • EurColor - color of the European session
  • USABegin - opening time of the US session
  • USAEnd - closing time of the US Session
  • USAColor - color of the US session
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Crazy Scalper
Iurii Tokman
3.5 (4)
Experts
The Crazy Scalper trading robot does not use any indicators. It utilizes a scalping system, which trades in two directions simultaneously (buys and sells). Two opposite positions cannot bring profit at the same time, one of them will be losing. If there is a losing position, a lock is used. If the locking position fails and price reverses to the opposite, teh robot moves it to breakeven using the averaging system and pending orders. Settings TakeProfit = 3; - the take profit in points; Lock_Lev
Reanimator
Iurii Tokman
Experts
This is a semi-automatic trading robot. Buttons are used to open/close positions. Further position tracking is performed automatically by virtual profit level. Loss-making positions are averaged by increased/decreased lots. The buttons do not work in the strategy tester meaning that you can check the EA only on demo and real accounts. Special settings OPEN_BUY and OPEN_SELL can be used to test the EA in the strategy tester. Settings MagicNumber - identifier of the EA's orders. The robot works o
Line Profit
Iurii Tokman
5 (4)
Indicators
Line Profit   Indicator of the visual line of profit in the deposit currency. Works only if there are open positions in the market for the symbol on which the indicator is installed. You can move the line with the mouse or enable automatic tracking of the Bid price. Description of indicator settings: colotLine - line color WidthLine - line width colotText - text color FontSize - the height of the text Anchor - an anchor method for text FollowBid - follow the Bid price
FREE
ChannelRSI5
Iurii Tokman
5 (5)
Indicators
ChannelRSI5   The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with dynamic levels of overbought and oversold zones. Dynamic levels change and adjust to the current changes in the indicator and prices, and represent a kind of channel. Indicator settings period_RSI - Averaging period for calculating the RSI index. applied_RSI - The applied price. It can be any of the price constants: PRICE_CLOSE - Closing price, PRICE_OPEN - Opening price, PRICE_HIGH - Maximum price for the period, PRICE_LOW - Minimum
FREE
StopLevel
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
StopLevel   The meter controls the STOPLEVEL level. When the level changes, it signals with an alert. STOPLEVEL - the   minimum offset in points from the current closing price for placing Stop orders, or the minimum allowable stop loss / take profit level in points. A zero value of STOPLEVEL means either the absence of a restriction on the minimum distance for stop loss / take profit, or the fact that the trading server uses external mechanisms for dynamic level control that cannot be transmitte
FREE
MovingInWL
Iurii Tokman
Experts
MovingInWL   The Expert Advisor is designed to move the stop of open positions to no loss when they reach a certain predetermined profit level. Description of the advisor settings: MagicNumber - order identifier LevelProfit - The level of profit in points that the position must reach in order for its stop to be moved to the level without loss. LevelWLoss - The level without loss in points, to which the stop position will be transferred after its profit reaches the   LevelProfit   level in points
FREE
Shadow Height mt5
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Unlock the Hidden Power of Every Candle with the Shadows Indicator! Tired of superficial price action analysis? Want a deeper understanding of the buying and selling pressure at each time frame? Introducing the Shadows Indicator – your indispensable tool for visualizing and analyzing the hidden dynamics of the market! This powerful indicator transforms the invisible battle between bulls and bears, reflected in the size of candle shadows, into a clear and informative histogram directly on your ch
FREE
Comb
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The indicator displays a grid in the form of a "honeycomb" or regular hexagon. An alternative to the standard grid of the terminal. Description of the indicator settings: color_comb - grid color width - width, for example: 22 for a screen resolution of 1920*1080, 15 for a screen resolution of 1366*768, etc. height - height, for example: 6 for a screen resolution of 1920*1080, 4 for a screen resolution of 1366*768, etc.
FREE
Robo T
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Robo T Expert Advisor is a non-indicator trading system. Expert Advisor settings: Level_ord - distance from the current price for placing initial pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, the default value is 22. Lot_1 - initial lot for buy series, the default value is 0.1. Lot_2 - initial lot for sell series, the default value is 0.1. TakeProfit - profit level, the default value is 30. TSProfitOnly - only profit is trailed. If disabled, trailing is also performed in the negative stop-loss area. Th
Hammering
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Hammering is an automated trading system which works on any currency pair. Multi-currency and single-currency trading is performed. Making decisions the EA uses signals of the Slope Direction Line indicator. Settings. Profit_Percent_AccountEquity = 0.4; - profit as percentage of free margin Fix_AccountEquity = 0; - fixed level of free margin FIX_PROFIT = 1000; - fixed level of profit period = 55; - indicator period. FilterNumber = 2; - indicator filter. ma_method = 3; - indicator averaging metho
Robo Grid FX
Iurii Tokman
Experts
ROBO GRID FX is a grid Expert Advisor. It is developed for intraday trading in the active market and on fast currency pairs. This is a grid EA with a closed-loop averaging system. The closed-loop averaging system represents a stable strategy of moving to breakeven in case of the deposit drawdown on fast and aggressive currency pairs. The EA places a grid of pending orders in both directions and locks it on the breakthrough of a quote fluctuation in the channel of 40-60 points in case of an unrpo
Pyramid MA
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
Pyramid MA - Characteristics of the EA: uses Moving Averages (MA) indicator. Changes order grid when a trend reverses. Exponent of order volume increase by the main trading grid against averaging positions. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Sound alert about open and completed trades. You can easily create your own trading strategy on the basis of PYRAMID MA. Expert Advisor settings:
Boom
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator analysis. Trading decisions are made using Moving Average values. Indicators can be configured by external variables: TF = 0 - select a working timeframe. It can be one of the chart periods. 0 means the current chart period. 1 - 1 minute. 5 - 5 minutes. 15 - 15 minutes. 30 - 30 minutes. 60 - 1 hour. 240 - 4 hours. 1440 - 1 day. 10 080 - 1 week. 43 200 - 1 month. shift = 0 - index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shifting back by specified
Forex Jumper
Iurii Tokman
1 (1)
Experts
Forex Jumper is an Expert Advisor for trading EURJPY. Candlestick pattern analysis is used for generating trading signals. The EA uses BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP pending orders. Settings: Lot = 0 - manual setup of the opened orders' volume Risk = 13 - MM risk percentage, the parameter works if Lot = 0 MagicNumber = 208 - ID of EA orders and positions, magic number TP = 20 - virtual profit level in points if there is a single unidirectional open position on the market TP2 = 20 - virtual profit level in
Bands Jazz
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Bands Jazz EA is based on the analysis of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA algorithm is simple - it uses Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop. Settings TimeBeginHour —trading start hour. Values 0 to 24. TimeBeginMinute —trading start minute. Values 0 to 60. TimeEndHour —trading end hour. Values 0 to 24. TimeEndMinute —trading end minute. Values 0 to 60. period —averaging period for Bollinger Bands calculations. deviation —number of standard deviations from the main line for Bollinger B
Smart YTG
Iurii Tokman
4.6 (5)
Experts
Smart YTG has been developed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart. This is a trend following system and works well during trending price behavior using STOP orders. It detects trend by analyzing the Price Channel indicator which is built straight into the Expert Advisor, therefore you do not need to additionally install any indicator. On the flat areas where the market is undecided, and further movement of the market is being determined, a breakeven function is activated, and if there are open pos
Eureka Lock
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Eureka Lock Expert Advisor detects flat price movement intervals relative to the specified settings. Trading is performed by BUY STOP and SELL STOP pending orders from the borders of the defined flat. Instead of limiting the losses, a loss-making position is locked by an increased volume. A virtual profit level is used as well. Settings: TF_flet = 15 - timeframe a flat is detected at Bars_flet = 25 - amount of bars for a flat detection extern int Size_flet = 30 - distance limit between the
Orders Info
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The product shows general information in a single chart window. It is convenient when you trade many symbols simultaneously. The indicator shows the total number of positions and pending orders. The following info is displayed for opened positions: symbol, amount of opened buy orders for this symbol and their total profit in deposit currency, amount of opened sell orders and their total profit, total profit of opened buy and sell orders. The following info is displayed for pending orders: symbol
Adaptive MA
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Moving Average. Calculation method: average value of all prices used for determining a bar. Description of External Settings of the EA: MA_period - period of averaging for calculation of the indicator. Recommended values: 5, 13, 21, 34. ma_method - averaging method. It can have any values ​​of the Moving Average method (Moving Average). 0 - (SMA) Simple Moving Average. 1 - (EMA) Exponential Moving Average. SMMA 2 - (SMMA) Smoothed Moving Average. LWMA 3 - (LWMA) Linear weighed Moving Average.
Cardiogram Market
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Description of the Settings: MA_period_fast - The period of averaging for calculation of fast Moving Average. MA_period_slow - The period of averaging for calculation of slow Moving Average. price - price used. It can be any of the price constants. 0 - (CLOSE) Close price. 1 - (OPEN) Open price. 2 - (HIGH) The maximum price. 3 - (LOW) The minimum price. 4 - (MEDIAN) The average price, (high+low)/2. 5 - (TYPICAL) Typical price, (high+low+close)/3. 6 - (WEIGHTED) Weighed close price, (high+low+clo
Piramida Grid
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Piramida Grid EA analyzes the values of the Slope Direction Line indicator for determining position entry. The grid of orders changes once the market reverses. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Automatic detection of 4 and 5 decimal places. Expert Advisor Setup: period = 32; - period for the Slope Direction Line indicator FilterNumber = 2; - Slope Direction Line filter setup ma_m
Martin Pristine
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Martin Pristine trading robot analyzes the signals of the Price Channel Central indicator for trading decisions. No need to additionally attach the indicator to a chart, it's built into the Expert Advisor. After each losing trade, the lot is multiplied by 2. This Expert Advisor can detect 4 and 5-digit quotes automatically. Only one position can be open in the market at the same time. Expert Advisor settings: TF = 15; - select the chart timeframe for Price Channel Central Bars_Count = 100;
Future Price
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The Future Price indicator shows the probable variants of a future price movement based on the searching for matches in the quotes history. The indicator works in two modes: the first iterates over and displays the specified number of variants, the second - the indicator displays one specified variant. Settings Static_VARIANTS = 0; - display a specific variant; if = 0, iterates over all variants TOTAL_VARIANTS = 20; - the number of variants in the set, not greater than 30 is recommended Time_Se
FletBoxPush
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The indicator determines flat areas of the price movement according to the specified parameters. Settings: FletPips - limit in points for determining the flat FletBars - limit in number of bars for determining the flat CountBars - number of bars in history for the analysis of price movement. 0 - all bars in history are analyzed colir - color of the price section determined as flat Dop - additional drawing of price labels Alerts - display a dialog box with custom data Text - custom text for notif
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
BarKhan
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
The BarKhan indicator is calculated as sum of differences of three digital moving averages. The calculation formula is as follows: the difference of digital moving averages 1 and 2 is added to the difference of digital moving averages 2 and 3 Description of the indicator settings: MA_Period1 - the period of the first digital moving average MA_Period2 - the period of the second digital moving average MA_Period3 - the period of the third digital moving average
Octet
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Multi-currency indicator, analyzes 56 currency pairs simultaneously. It is important that all currency pairs are selected in the market watch with their history data downloaded. The indicator shows a rise or fall of a certain currency against the other 7 currencies as a total in the form of a line. The indicator values are expressed as a percentage. Description of the indicator settings Type_Calculation - three options for calculating the percentage of the currency rise or fall Prefix - used wh
Strong Weak
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
Multi-currency indicator, analyzes 56 currency pairs simultaneously: AUD EUR GBP NZD CAD CHF JPY USD AUD SUMM EURAUD GBPAUD AUDNZD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDUSD EUR EURAUD SUMM EURGBP EURNZD EURCAD EURCHF EURJPY EURUSD GBP GBPAUD EURGBP SUMM GBPNZD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPUSD NZD AUDNZD EURNZD GBPNZD SUMM NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD CAD AUDCAD EURCAD GBPCAD NZDCAD SUMM CADCHF CADJPY USDCAD CHF AUDCHF EURCHF GBPCHF NZDCHF CADCHF SUMM CHFJPY USDCHF JPY AUDJPY EURJPY GBPJPY NZDJPY CADJPY CHFJPY SUMM
Firm
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor does not use indicator, it is always in the market. The logic of the EA is based on the analysis of the previously opened orders present in the market. Expert Advisor settings: StopLoss_Percent - loss level in percent TakeProfit - profit level in points Risk - setting for automatic calculation of order volumes for the EA, works if LOT =0 LOT - fixed volume of orders Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage MagicNumber - magic number for EA's orders Show_Information - enable o
Grid Flat
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor places a grid of orders with the specified step. Orders have the take profit level set at the distance of grid step, as well as the total stop loss level for all order of the same type. Trading is performed only within the time interval specified in the settings. Once the time ends, all pending orders are deleted and all open positions are force-closed. It is not recommended to use the EA as a fully automated trading system for continuous trading, only for working in certain m
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Sander Bruyneel
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Sander Bruyneel 2018.08.28 01:52 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
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xarax
313
xarax 2017.10.13 12:50 
 

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Gary Johnson
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Gary Johnson 2017.06.24 04:46 
 

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