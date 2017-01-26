Ersi
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 26 March 2018
- Activations: 20
Ersi
The indicator shows overbought and oversold zones. Zones can be adjusted by levels, set in the settings.
Settings:
- Period_I - averaging period for calculating the indicator;
- Applied_Price - used price;
- Percent_Coefficient - percentage coefficient;
- Count_Bars - the number of bars to display the indicator;
- Overbought_level - overbought zone level;
- Oversold_level - oversold zone level;
- Overbought_color - color of the overbought zone;
- Oversold_color - color of the oversold zone.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating