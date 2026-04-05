Planned Channel
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Planned Channel is a non-repainting channel indicator based on moving averages. The Planned Channel takes into account not simple moving averages, but double-smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive. The key difference between the Planned Channel indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger) is that the indicator displays more valuable signals for the trader.