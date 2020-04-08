Closing Average
- Indicators
- Yaroslav Varankin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Closing average
This is a completely new indicator in technical analysis. It is based solely on mathematical calculation.
about signals
It’s worth going into a buy transaction when the price has crossed the indicator line from bottom to top and it is under the price
it is worth entering a deal on sell when the price is below the indicator line
This author’s development, he doesn’t use any indicators of technical analysis in his analysis.