ZigZag Levels

5
The Zig-Zag based levels indicator is a highly accurate tool for Forex trading that will help you improve your strategy and make more precise decisions. It uses the Zig-Zag algorithm to identify various support and resistance levels on the market, based on which you can determine when it is best to enter or exit a trade.

This indicator has high performance and accuracy in calculating levels, which allows traders to gain maximum profits with minimal risks. Thanks to its intuitive interface, you can easily customize and use the indicator for your Forex trading strategies.

Additionally, the Zig-Zag based levels indicator has high adaptability to changing market conditions, which provides stable and reliable performance in any circumstances. This product becomes an indispensable assistant for any trader who wants to achieve maximum profits in Forex.

Settings:
  • Deviation: the minimum value of the number of percentage points between the highs and lows of two neighboring candles on the chart for the indicator to form a peak or local trough.
  • Depth: the minimum number of candles at which ZigZag will not build a second maximum/minimum if the conditions of the first parameter are suitable for building the pattern.
  • Backstep: the minimum number of candles between local highs or lows.
  • Width Level: thickness of the levels.
  • Color Level High/Low: color of the levels that will be built from the High/Low of candlestick extremes. Set to "None" to turn off display.
  • Color Level Close: color of the levels that will be built from the Close of candlestick extremes. Set to "None" to turn off display.
  • Notify Level touches High/Low: enable notification when the price touches the levels from High/Low candlestick extremes.
  • Notify Level touches Close: enable notification when the price touches the levels from Close of candlestick extremes.
  • Analysis History Bars: how far in history to show the levels.
  • Show History Bars: how far in history to search for candlestick extremes for building levels.
Reviews 1
jensen.bo
48
jensen.bo 2026.06.26 22:21 
 

Very useful

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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jensen.bo
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jensen.bo 2026.06.26 22:21 
 

Very useful

Alexandr Nikolaev
5089
Reply from developer Alexandr Nikolaev 2026.06.27 08:15
Thank you for your feedback!
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